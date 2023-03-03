Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.