I can’t believe next week is Thanksgiving.
I blame Mother Nature for the holiday season sneaking up on us. We had unseasonably warm weather — some days the temperature gauge climbed to 75-77 degrees in late October and November.
I loved every minute of it, too, don’t get me wrong, but I think it played mind games with me that it wasn’t as close to the holidays as it now is. Anyone else feeling that way?
Not to mention my body not having time to adjust to the now cold weather — it’s a little shock to the system to go from 75 degrees to 30 degrees overnight. Add in the older that I get the faster time flies and it’s no wonder my jaw is dropping that next week is Thanksgiving and a few weeks later — Christmas.
I’m just not feeling ready and I know it’s coming whether I’m ready or not but I need more time. Mainly to mentally prepare because I don’t have to cook a big Thanksgiving dinner for a bunch of people or even for a few people, and maybe that’s part of the reason it’s snuck up on me. If I did have to host and cook part of my to-do list would include prepping, cleaning, shopping and baking for Thanksgiving.
It was hard at first for me to give up that role and that tradition, even though preparing a meal like that left me in so much pain I couldn’t eat it and one of my sons said he couldn’t enjoy it seeing that. So it’s definitely easier on me to just show up at someone’s house bringing one item. The downside is there’s no leftover turkey for turkey sandwiches and no my mom’s recipe stuffing.
The stuffing is not something I’m just going to make without stuffing a turkey and I do love that meat-based stuffing. It’s a recipe she said she got from one of her Italian sisters-in-law from her first marriage and a family favorite.
Stuffing or dressing is one of those dishes that seem to be very family particular. I’ve never had stuffing like my mom’s anywhere and my boys loved it growing up too. Corn bread or just bread stuffing is fine, but it lacks the moistness and sweet and spicy contrast that my mom’s recipe has. Some families like an oyster dressing? No offense to those that do but no thanks. There’s also rice stuffings, which I might like as a side dish but can’t see me stuffing a turkey with it.
I did an online search to see if there were other types of stuffing I didn’t know about and found a cracker stuffing and a French stuffing, which at first seemed like my mom’s recipe as it called for ground pork and ground beef but then instead of croutons, fruit and nuts it had potatoes.
So if you’ve never made stuffing or you’re looking for a new recipe, there are sites online with 50 or more recipes (and one similar to my mom’s but not quite is a sausage, apple and cranberry recipe). Yet just like I’m a no thank you to oyster dressing, many feel that way about our family’s stuffing, too. I’ve tried to recruit new fans and a few tried it and said “no thanks, pass the Stovetop!”.
Some people also don’t have cranberry sauce with Thanksgiving dinner — yes, the canned stuff that many make fun of is a must-have for my Thanksgiving dinner. I’ve been known to bring my own depending on where I’m invited. If there’s no cranberry sauce you’ve got to at least have cranberry relish cause turkey and cranberry goes together like pork chops and apple sauce (a Brady Bunch reference) and peanut butter and jelly.
Plus we know (or at least I do because I wrote an article about it) that the cranberry is one of only three native fruits to America so you know the first Thanksgiving had cranberries.
But Thanksgiving is about more than food, of course. It’s about mindfully taken time to be grateful to our Creator for all the blessings in our lives. Yes, gas prices and groceries are high, people are still trying to divide us, morality is low, viruses of one type or another are still running rampant, but there’s also so much good in the world and in people.
We must focus on the good because I believe you get what you focus on. If all your focus is on what’s wrong, you’ll see more of that. The universe acts like Facebook algorhythms in that way. When you refuse to let all that negativity overtake you and instead count your blessings — something I strive to do every day, you’ll see more good and recognize the small miracles that happen daily.
So thank you, readers, because writing this column has shifted my mindset to looking forward to this holiday season instead of panicking about it. And one of the things I am thankful for is all of you who read our paper and I appreciate all who take the time to share with me their thoughts on what I’ve written.
It’s a week early but I wish all of you a very happy and blessed Thanksgiving!