Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves 7 to 12 feet possible. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&