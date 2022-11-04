SOUTH BEND — A combination of history and art is the centerpiece of The History Museum’s Gallery After Dark, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Performances of the winning entries of this year’s Copshaholm 125 Arts Competition, including visual arts, written word, and music, will showcase the evening, a news release stated.
This activity is made possible, in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union.
The Copshaholm 125 Arts Competition celebrated the 125th anniversary of the year the Oliver family moved into their new home at 808 W. Washington Street — Copshaholm, as they later named it.
Complimentary light hors d’oeuvres are included in the ticket price. There is a cash bar, and attendees must be 21 or over.
Tickets are $15/general and $10 for members. Reservations are required and can be made online at historymuseumSB.org or by calling museum at 574-235-9664.