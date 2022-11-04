Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 knots with gale force gusts to 35 knots late tonight. South to southwest gales of 35 knots Saturday into Saturday evening with gale force gusts to 45 knots. A few storm force gusts to 50 knots possible Saturday. Waves 2 to 4 feet building to 8 to 11 feet by Saturday afternoon and evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, South winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 5 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&