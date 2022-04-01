GOSHEN — On Friday The Great Pages Circus performed two of their five shows that will be performed at the Elkhart County 4-H Dog Club building on the grounds of the Elkhart County Fair.
The remaining three shows will start today at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Each show is about 90 minutes long and is designed for all ages.
- Tickets cost Adults: $20
- Children (14 & Under) FREE with a paid adult
- Limited to 2 FREE children for each paid adult
- Additional children: $2 each
For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://pagescircus.com/. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before show time. The fairgrounds are located at 17746 C.R. 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.