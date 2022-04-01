The Great Pages Circus

A performer does an aerial act during The Great Pages Circus show at the Elkhart County 4-H Dog Club building at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen Friday.

GOSHEN — On Friday The Great Pages Circus performed two of their five shows that will be performed at the Elkhart County 4-H Dog Club building on the grounds of the Elkhart County Fair.

The remaining three shows will start today at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Each show is about 90 minutes long and is designed for all ages.

  • Tickets cost Adults: $20
  • Children (14 & Under) FREE with a paid adult
  • Limited to 2 FREE children for each paid adult
  • Additional children: $2 each

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://pagescircus.com/. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before show time. The fairgrounds are located at 17746 C.R. 34.

