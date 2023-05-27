GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater will be hosting its first Effervescence: A Celebration of the Arts gala June 8 to support the theater and the arts.
The ticketed event will include a dinner, auctions and performances from artists. It is the first gala since the Goshen Theater’s remodel after it was purchased by a new owner in 2014.
The gala is a fundraising event, and Marcia Yost, member of the board and future board president at Goshen Theater, said the money will be used to support the theater, so it can continue to be an arts hub in Goshen.
“The arts are a part of our humanity,” Yost said. “The arts are an expression of what we experience in our lives and surroundings. It’s important for us to express them as it relates to our thoughts and feelings.”
Tickets for the event cost $150; all are welcome as long as the tickets are reserved in advance. The gala can fit 150 people, and there are still spots available.
The first hour of the event will be a cocktail hour and the time Anna Hagen, the first performer, will show off her skills. Hagen is a professional harp player and has been for almost 20 years. She plays at weddings, special occasions and in the Elkhart County Symphony. She has three CDs, and she has played at the Goshen Theater before, the first time when she was a teenager.
“To get to see harp live in this beautiful renovated theater, it’s like stepping into the height of luxury and, at the same time, the hometown local art scene,” she said.
In the lobby, art from the Northern Indiana Clay Alliance will be shown. Attendees will see pieces from 10 to 12 artists, including Trevor Daugherty and Dick Lehman. For the artists, program director Robert Tombari said he wanted to use Goshen connections to show off what Goshen has to offer.
In the second hour of the event, a meal will be catered by Bread & Chocolate and a silent auction will commence.
Items up for bid at the auctions include a week-long stay in Florida, rentals for the theater, a couple’s dinner, and gift cards and baskets from local businesses and counties.
Finally, at 8 p.m., guests will move to the Miller Auditorium in the Goshen Theater, and there will be a live auction and a performance by pax duo, a percussionist group.
Tombari said theaters are still getting back up and running after the pandemic, so he is looking forward to the event and showing off the building.
Even Hegan said she is excited to see the renovations. She used to do plays and perform in orchestra groups there, so she is excited to see it made into a safe place for the next generation.
“I am very blessed to play in a community that is so aware and encouraging of music,” she said.
“I am just very, very grateful to be making music among such wonderful people.”
The Goshen Theater can hold up to 600 people, and Tombari said it’s a gathering place for the community. Recently, Goshen High School had performances there with almost 600 people in the span of their two shows, and there were almost two sold out shows for dance recitals.
Tombari said it’s important to support the arts because it welcomes people of every aspect of life to come in and enjoy the space. He said when introducing the theater before a show, he is sure to say “your historic Goshen Theater” because the community helped renovate and maintain the theater.
Tombari said events like the celebration of the arts make sure the Goshen Theater is able to give back to create opportunities for the community.
“The theater is thriving, and we will continue to thrive with your continued support,” Tombari said.
Tickets for the celebration can be purchased on the Goshen Theater’s website at goshentheater.org/, their Facebook page or at their box office at 216 S. Main St.