What meals should and shouldn’t look like has changed over time. Many people meal prep, some eat three meals a day with snacks in between, others do smoothies or shakes, but now TikTok users have unveiled a new way to meal and it’s called “girl dinner,” a trend that has gone viral for being relatable among young girls and women.
The trend began when a content creator, Olivia Maher, 28, shared her plate of snacks on TikTok that featured grapes, cheese and bread while mentioning that she had seen a TikTok sharing how in medieval times, peasants would eat meals such as hers. So she comically shows her meal and decides to label it as her dinner, or better yet, her “girl dinner.”
The “girl dinner” meal went viral and different takes on meals made of snacks started to take charge and women laughingly made comments about being outed by the phenomenon while also feeling seen and understood.
The trend is meant to be fun, light, and comical but there were definitely some concerns as the meals started to look far from nutritious. One of the top TikTok videos that has over a million views, showed a young girl going to sleep as her “girl dinner,” which led to some concerns about this trend and its influence.
Ingrid Friesen Moser, a local nutritionist at Maple City Health Care Center, was presented with this phenomenon and agreed with other experts who shared their concerns online.
“I encourage asking questions of any trend,” Moser said. “In this case, perhaps you might ask yourself, is ‘Girl Dinner’ causing me to eat less than I need to feel satisfied or justification for eating smaller portions than I would normally eat?”
She continued, “Is the ‘Girl Dinner’ trend reinforcing habits or creating justification for routinely eating less food than my body needs? If your answer is yes to either of these questions, talk to a trusted friend or family member and make a plan for getting help, or consult your doctor.”
Although “girl dinner” was presented by a woman, there are quite a few videos linked to the original TikTok that shows young girls participating in the trend which was not the intention. The idea of “girl dinner” is for women who want a stress-free evening where they don’t have to put a lot of effort into cooking a meal, or even cooking at all. “Girl dinner” is a way to eat a conjunction of snacks and let go of responsibilities.
Moser admitted that wanting a night off from cooking is normal, but there needs to be good intention.
“When you take an occasional night off from the work of feeding yourself, you still deserve enough calories and nutrition to sustain you comfortably,” she said.
And even then she shared, “The reality is, feeding yourself is work. However, it is work that is worth it. You are worth the effort!”
Moser along with other experts also suggested being diligent on what their children, in this case, young girls, are watching online especially on TikTok where a lot of these trends begin. Reaching out to professionals or other parents to be more aware of what is trending is important.
“Girl dinner” is comical but also a trend that needs to be approached with caution as it can trigger eating disorders or unhealthy eating patterns, she said. Even though this was meant for women to comically connect on their glorified snack meals, there are young girls watching and as any trend, it is important to proceed with caution.