BRISTOL — The Ken Ludwig comedy-thriller “The Game’s Afoot” opens Friday at Elkhart Civic Theatre’s Bristol Opera House.
The production, which is directed by Rick Ellis and Steve Gergacz, is set for a two-weekend run. Kat Kristoff is the production’s stage manager.
Described as a “murderously funny” mystery, the production centers on Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes.
The setting is December 1936, and Gillette has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in the isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous.
Cast members include:
• Elise Davis as Daria Chase;
• Rick Ellis as William Gillette;
• Amie Ganger as Inspector Goring;
• Steve Gergacz as Felix Geisel;
• Bonnie MacGowan as Aggie Wheeler;
• Tonya Meek Purley as Martha Gillette;
• Jamie Miller as Madge Geisel; and
• Preston Reddell as Simon Bright.
The comedy-thriller features a rating of PG.
To purchase tickets for the production, go online to elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix, or call 574-848-4116 weekday afternoons.
Elkhart Civic Theatre receives major underwriting from Gaska Tape Inc., the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Label Logic and the Indiana Arts Commission.
For more than 60 years, Elkhart Civic Theatre has been providing high-quality theatrical performances from its home base at the historic Bristol Opera House in Bristol, Indiana. The company does, however, enjoy the occasional road trip — usually to AACT competitions for community theatres around the country.
Over the years, ECT has gained statewide and regional recognition as one of the best community theatres in the Midwest and has taken honors at the national level as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.