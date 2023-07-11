GOSHEN — After two years of hopping from different events and booths, The Crazy Cookie Company is getting a brick-and-mortar location.
The Crazy Cookie is combining with Dutch Maid Bakery in Goshen, and they will be celebrating their grand opening at Dutch Maid Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 508 W. Lincoln Ave C, next to Linway Plaza.
The Chamber of Commerce will be at the grand opening for a ribbon-cutting to officially welcome the businesses. To commemorate this change, the first 100 people at the grand opening will get a free doughnut and can get 50% off any item from The Crazy Cookie. The celebration will show off the store’s renovations and a new mural on the side of the building.
Sada Hooley, owner of The Crazy Cookie, was a stay-at-home mom who started the business for extra money. She said it ended up taking off bigger than what she planned. Hooley makes the cookies herself, but she has two girls who help at events.
She wants to expand her bakery help now that she has a physical location.
“It’s almost like a fever dream in a way,” she said. “I’ve worked really hard, and this is the goal I wanted to do, but I didn’t assume it would happen so soon.”
Hooley and Stacie Carr, manager of Dutch Maid Bakery, were friends, and Hooley was looking for a commercial kitchen to rent. Hooley worked there for a bit, then Carr liked Hooley’s idea and invited her to be a part of the store.
Hooley said she and Carr got along well and had similar aspirations and values. Dutch Maid will have all the same items, just a “sleeker look” as sprinkles cover the walls.
“We just gave the place a facelift, kind of set the theme for Dutch Maid as we take over new ownership and The Crazy Cookie as they come in,” Carr said.
Carr began to take over ownership of Dutch Maid in January. She said items in the store will also be available through DoorDash soon; she is hoping by next week.
The Crazy Cookie will be adding six rotating flavors each week. Hooley will also be introducing two different mini cookies to choose from weekly and edible cookie dough, both in cup and box form. There will be three new flavors Saturday, including S’moreo Crunch and Popping Cotton Candy.
Her big cookies will be sold for $6; the mini cookies will be $3; the cookie dough cups will be $7 and the cookie dough boxes will be $10.
Both Carr and Hooley are excited for the merging of the two shops and want to expand in the future. Carr said she’d like to do renovations on the kitchen and maybe have a food truck for the two businesses. Hooley wants to grow, potentially by extending their hours, but also by offering “a fun place for the community and people of all ages to enjoy.”
Hooley wants it to be a colorful spot for people to hangout, one reason they decided to add a mural on their building.
She is the one who had the idea for the painting and worked with Ace Painters to make it happen. She said she and Carr thought the shop was a bit gray and liked the idea of using black as the base with bright colors on top to bring attention to the wall.
“We would like to use it as a backdrop for anyone who wants to take pictures by it and anyone who passes by through the alleyway that wants to see it and wants to come in,” Hooley said.
Ryan Brock, owner of Ace Painters, said the mural was done by hand using a projector for the names of the businesses. He and two employees painted the wall in a week after being given a design to base the mural around, but using creative freedom with the sprinkles all over the wall.
Ace Painters does all types of painting, including the interiors and exteriors of houses.
Brock has a degree in art and was an art teacher for more than six years; his employees also have backgrounds in art.
“I was really happy to take on a project like this because it does show people our ability to go outside of the normal painting company’s abilities,” Brock said.
He said this mural helps the rebranding of Dutch Maid as The Crazy Cookie joins by adding more flare and color to their logo that is similar to what has been done inside.
Hooley said she enjoys working with small businesses, and she thinks highly of Ace Painters. She wanted to push them similarly to how her company is pushed to expand and grow as well. She hopes the new store will be a “one-stop sweet shop” for the area.
“To be kind of like a hidden gem in Goshen is the goal,” Hooley said.
To find more information on the merging of Dutch Maid Bakery and The Crazy Cookie Company, go to https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Crazy-Cookie-Company-100070950361235/.