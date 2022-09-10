ELKHART — The Cove-Elkhart, formerly Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry, will hold a “Fall Parking Lot Sale” as its last fundraiser for this year.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 in the store parking lot, which is located at 347 W. Lusher Ave. The rain date will be Sept. 24.
Items will be pre-priced and new or in almost new condition, starting at 50 cents. Clothes, shoes, household items, baby items, furniture and more will be included in the sale, according to a news release.
“Utility costs are rising for everyone and we are no exception. It costs a lot just to keep the lights on,” said Linda Boss, acting executive director of the shop. “We’ve all been through a tough couple of years, and we need the proceeds from this sale to be able to keep our doors open and continue to be a blessing to this community.”
The Cove-Elkhart is supplied by donations and distributes to families in need. Clients may come in once a month and shop for needed items for free, the release notes. Shopping hours are Wednesdays at 5 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. There is no income verification, but an ID is required.
The donation area in the rear is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors should ring the doorbell and someone will come and assist with donations of gently used items.
Children’s clothing and personal care items are always a special need, according to the release. TV’s and furniture are no longer accepted. Those wishing to donate may also call and make an appointment for drop offs not in this time frame.
The Cove is also currently seeking a new executive director. Interested parties are asked to contact the shop. Groups or individuals wishing to volunteer may inquire in person during operating hours, via email at thecoveelkhart@gmail.com, or call 574-226-0261.
The Cove-Elkhart is an all volunteer organization and serves over 400 families per month. For more information, go online to www.elkhartcove.com or visit the shop’s Facebook page.