NAPPANEE — Clients needing services in the Wa-Nee area have a newly renovated, spacious place to visit as Family Christian Development Center — also known as The Center — moved into its new location at 107 E. Marion St.
A large crowd showed up for the ribbon cutting and open house Friday afternoon at the new location. Executive Director of The Center, Mark Mikel said, “This is a much bigger response than anticipated.”
Family Christian Development Center provides a variety of services, including a baby immunization clinic and care closet, food pantry, clothing closet, rent and utility assistance, medical assistance program among others.
Mikel said they want to provide clients “wrap around services “with more counseling services. “Maybe food or rent assistance brought them here, but what else is going on?
Mikel and Operations Director Vanessa Mullet are licensed therapists and Program Director Jon Andrews, whose late mother Joan founded the center in 1996, has some counseling experience as well.
At the ribbon cutting when Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Kitson welcomed everyone, he mentioned Joan saying, “This is great — Joan would just be thrilled!”
Mayor Phil Jenkins told the crowd, “This is a great day for the city of Nappanee. The great partnership we have with FCDC — especially this past year navigating COVID — they’ve completed this project while reaching out to the community. The compassion they show to others in the community is unlike any other.”
Jenkins said there are excellent people in the organization and said the move to the new location was part of the third and final phase of Vision 2020.
Mikel thanked Jenkins and Wakarusa Town Manager Holly Landis and said he appreciated their support. He praised his staff and board for all their work. He pointed out to those present that there is a Bible verse that wraps around the halls from Isaiah 55.
“It talks about being able to eat and drink when you don’t have money. We wanted to create a space where whether our wealthiest donor or our poorest, neediest client they felt honored, dignified and welcomed. We hope you feel the same today,” Mikel said.
Chairperson of the board Ed Geleske offered a prayer and said the new center was “a long time coming but it’s a dream realized that wouldn’t be possible without the support of all of you.”
A NEW USE
After the ribbon was cut, those attending were taken on guided tours in groups of 15 to see the new facilities. Many Nappanee residents recalled memories of attending school there when it was Central School or being a member of the Boys & Girls Club, which also occupied the space.
Ben Leavitt, whose mother Jane taught at the old Central School, commented to a group of people, “You know, this building is having its third life. First as a school then the Boys & Girls Club and now it’s still serving the families in the area — it’s pretty amazing.”
Mikel said the fact that The Center is handicapped accessible is abig advantage as is the efficiency of having everything all on one level. They now have about 11,500-square-feet of space. The former facility was smaller at 10,000 square feet on three levels. He said the new facility is solar powered and the money saved on utilities will help pay for the equipment.
USER FRIENDLY
“This is going to change how social services happen in Nappanee and Wakarusa,” he said. “It’s going to impact the dignity of the client.”
He said they wanted clients of the food pantry to feel like they were shopping at Martin’s (grocery store) and clients of the clothes closet to feel like they were shopping at a boutique and patients of the clinic to feel like they walked into an urgent care facility. There’s now a dedicated waiting area for patients and a dedicated space for the baby care closet.
Mikel said, “A lot of vision, passion and prayer has gone into this.”
Services were only impacted for about a week and he praised Andrews and Mullet for their work keeping clients served during the transition.
“It’s neat to see a dream become reality,” he said.
