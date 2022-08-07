Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.