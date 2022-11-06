Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 knots becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots overnight and continuing through early Monday afternoon. Waves 2 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&