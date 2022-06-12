When you run out of t-shirts, you know it’s time.
Time to do the wash, that is. Toss those dirty clothes in the machine, a lid full of detergent, spin the dial, push a button, slam the lid, wait. Wash, rinse, repeat once a week or so, whether you do it or Mom does. The reward is nice, clean clothes — or, as in the new book, “It’s the End of the World and I’m in My Bathing Suit” by Justin A. Reynolds, there’ll be punishment.
When twelve-year-old Eddie Gordon Holloway made a deal with his Mom, he had a plan that would be “THEE” most epic one ever devised.
She said that if he’d agree to take care of himself all summer long, she’d leave him alone. It would be “complete and utter freedom,” even from laundry, his most-hated chore. See, what he’d do is wear all the clothes he owned — even his ugly Christmas sweaters and the things that were the wrong size — which would leave him with nothing but his swim trunks at the halfway mark for the summer, which happened to be Beach Bash, the most important day of the year in his Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood. Brilliant, huh?
Ehhhh, not so much.
Eddie’s mom found his stinky clothes stuffed in his smelly closet and he was grounded! He tried to suck up to his step-dad, but that didn’t work. He tried to beg, that didn’t work. At least his step-dad promised to pick him up if the laundry was done before the fireworks but that didn’t make Eddie feel much better.
And then the electricity went out.
Up and down the street, there were no lights, nothing. Eddie’s best friend, Xavier, stopped to see if Eddie had lights. So did a few of their other friends, but the street was dark and their families were nowhere to be found. Now what?
Can you solve a catastrophe wearing only swim trunks and flip-flops?
Even from an adult point of view, “It’s the End of the World and I’m in My Bathing Suit” is hilarious... at first. Author Justin A. Reynolds’ main character, Eddie, is smart, quick-thinking, and scheming, and his fast-talk rivals that of any comedian on-stage. But then, about the time Eddie’s “L-A-U-N-D-R-Y” chore comes due and his parents leave, so do the laughs. The story starts to slide and it’s not quite as funny anymore; in fact, it gets to be too much. Too much distraction, too much needless dialogue, too much length. It regains its mojo every now and then but not enough, maybe not enough to keep an 8-to-12-year-old intrigued.
Finish a tale like that with a cliffhanger that somewhat resembles a wet firecracker, and you could have a disappointed young reader. But it’ll depend: if your child won’t particularly notice unevenness in a story, he won’t mind this one.
For a kid who needs a tight tale with a definite ending, though, “Its the End of the World and I’m in My Bathing Suit” will just be a wash.