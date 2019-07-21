Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.