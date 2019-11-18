GOSHEN [mdash] Barbara M. Schrock, 90, Goshen, died at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at her home. She was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to Noah and Susannah (Martin) Shirk. On Nov. 11, 1954, she married Raymond Schrock. Surviving are her husband, Raymond, Goshen; eigh…