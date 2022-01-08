Early in the year, all meetings were canceled as central planners tried to figure-out how to control the population by creating a pandemic frenzy — except for the Association of High Technology Distributors. They held their spring meeting at Sawgrass. That gave me an opportunity to write about the event and the surrounding food scene. Great grouper everywhere!
Thereafter, I started traveling again to visit potential distributors for Kassow Robots, a Danish robot manufacturer. I can testify that flying is not fun anymore.
OPENINGS & REOPENINGS
The most significant has to be Kelly Jae’s Lakeside in Syracuse. She and partner Beth Grier completely revamped the former M the Market location into a chic bar/restaurant that has been loaded since opening softly last March.
Another Lake Country main-stay is West Main Kitchen.
“We had a record year,” according to owner, Jason Traycoff. The restaurant is on winter break but will reopen on Valentine’s Day.
Other openings in and around Lake Country include:
• Longview Brewing Co. (in the former Ortho City Brewery location), Warsaw
• Café Liefde, Syracuse
• The Farmhouse Kitchen and Catering (in the former Dewart Lake Inn location), Syracuse
• Rua, Warsaw, reopened with limited weekend hours.
• Huntington Street Bar & Grill, Syracuse, reopened under new ownership.
• Sunrise Shrimp Farm, Bremen, started selling count 16-20 size shrimp in August.
• MainView, North Manchester, posted a year ago that they were closed permanently, but now it’s open under new management.
• Paula’s on Main, Fort Wayne, reopened but only for limited dinner hours.
• HopLore Brewing, Leesburg, opened a second location in Warsaw.
• Los Toritos, Syracuse, opened this summer.
• Bella’s House, Goshen, opened in the former Dandino’s Supper Club location.
CLOSINGS
• Main Street Bar & Grill, Milford, but the adjacent pizza joint remains open.
• One 10 W. Main, Albion is now for sale.
• Captain’s Table, Angola, the best prime rib, but sadly, the owners chose to retire.
NEW DISCOVERIES
Obscure places (Less than two-hour drive):
• Dam Landing on Manitou Lake, Rochester — the dam burger is the best.
• Harbour House, Bass Lake, has great walleye.
• Waterfront Bistro, Angola, an excellent waterfront venue.
• The Rock on Big Fish Lake, Marcellus, Michigan.
• In-Between Restaurant and Lounge, Sturgis. The lake perch is worth the drive.
• Mister Bratz, Orland, is a throw-back butcher shop with many brat flavors.
• Hopples, Bremen. Watch for their smelt special.
• The newly renovated Hotel Elkhart is worth an overnighter. It is elegant.
• Farther away, the 8Eleven Bistro in Purdue’s Memorial Union Club and remains extraordinary.
TOP DISHES IN LAKE COUNTRY
Place: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs.
Scenery: Pike’s Peak from our son’s porch, Woodland, Colorado.
New restaurant: Kelly Jae’s Lakeside
Lake front venue: The expanded seating at the floating Tiki Bar, Oakwood Resort.
Starter: Fresh Oysters, Oyster Bar, Fort Wayne.
Salad: Jae’s salad at Kelly Jae’s Lakeside is an excellent sharable.
Soup: Clam chowder, Waterfront Bistro; although, Louie’s soups at the Sleepy Owl remain a local favorite.
South of the border: Have to get back to Harry Stuff Brewing for their authentic Columbian empanadas.
Entrees: Early in the year, Man Cave Brewing Co. served a lake trout special, but the venison chops at Artisan, Elkhart, are spectacular.
Bowls: Kiyomi Japanese Cuisine, Syracuse, but, The Oasis, Goshen lets you build-your-own.
Onion rings: Always a quest! We didn’t get back to Kristy’s Hometown Bar and Grill, Akron, this year, but Coody Brown’s between Westler and Witmer Lakes, LaGrange County, are a close second.
Pork tenderloin: The Pickle Lounge, Hartford City. The Dunkirk Dudes invited me for this blessed event, and I was not disappointed.
Craft beer: Sun King Brewery, Indianapolis, Sunlight cream ale.
Bartender: Kevin Nolan, aka, Special K, aka, K9, Harry’s Chocolate Shop, West Lafayette
Most Bizarre: Smoked salmon burger, East End Grill, Lafayette
Dessert: Kathy’s apple pie, The Pier Restaurant. At our 60th class reunion, one classmate’s lunch was a slab of pie ala mode.
Wurst: The Nuremburg brats, Himmel Haus, Elkhart. Their weisswurst are also excellent!
TOO MANY
Restaurants featuring Tex-Mex food are overwhelming. Warsaw has 17 and Goshen more than 20. Even Syracuse has two with another possible.
Next week, we’ll take a look at 2022. Being an election year, it will likely prove to be far more tumultuous. Buckle-up!
Happy New Year!!
