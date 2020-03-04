NAPPANEE — The legacy built by the Pletcher family at Amish Acres will be honored by the new owners.
That was the one message that resounded during a press conference Wednesday at the attraction.
Former Rep. Marlin Stutzman and his partners, Jason Bontrager and John Kruse, purchased Amish Acres Round Barn Theatre, homestead, restaurant and shops at a Feb. 5 auction. On Wednesday, they unveiled the new name, as well as additional partners and their vision moving forward.
Before the unveiling, Stutzman said that as he talked to people across the state about Amish Acres, he heard stories of “so many great memories.” He thanked the Pletcher family for preserving the barns that he called a “tremendous treasure for northern Indiana.”
He told the crowd gathered, “We don’t feel like we’re owners, we’re really just stewards of the property that means so much to so many people.”
He said they thought a long time about the name and really considered, “How do we honor the legacy of Amish Acres while also looking toward the future and continue to be the spot people come to.”
With the Pletcher’s blessing, they decided on The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres. He added that the Round Barn Theatre is such an icon they wanted to make that the focus.
Stutzman said they will still give tours of the homestead. He and Bontrager introduced their partners in the new venture — The Legacy Theatre Group for the theatre and LaSalle Hospitality Group for the dining.
Keeping with Amish Acre’s normal schedule, the new owners plan to open Easter weekend and Mother’s Day weekend. They will open for the season Memorial Day weekend.
ROUND BARN THEATRE
Stutzman’s wife, Christy, and her family have a long theater background, he said, and she will be working closely with the Legacy Theatre Group, including director Gabe Rivera; his wife, Wendy, who is Christy’s sister; writer-director Bethany Crawford from Florida; and performer Doug Stroup from Georgia, who also has a TV and film production company.
Rivera shared their immediate vision for the theater, which, he said, was to keep the legacy of theater, the quality of shows and professionalism while at the same time offering new shows.
“We see an opportunity with the gifts of the team we’ve brought together to identify stories people want to see and bring original productions, adding a new dimension,” he said. “We’re very excited and we’re not doing away with the old but adding a new addition — just like Dick (Pletcher) has done for years.”
Rivera said he’s been censoring himself not to speak too soon but was now free to announce that the first show will be held Easter weekend with a production of “Acts — The Three Man Show,” based on the Biblical book of Acts of the Apostles. Showings will be 7:30 p.m. April 10, 2 p.m. April 11 and 1 p.m. April 12. A meal will be served before each show. The box office will be open soon for reservations and patrons shouldn’t expect “sticker shock,” as Rivera said the prices should be comparable to what they were in the past.
“We’re proud to announce we’re doing an honorary farewell send-off of ‘Plain and Fancy,’” Rivera said, adding that the new owners wanted to offer the performance one more time but “hopefully it’ll be like no one’s ever seen.”
Wendy Rivera added that her sister not only sings but is a composer and works often with well-known orchestrator John Coates.
“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to let that shine and that our original productions will showcase Indiana’s own Christy Stutzman,” Wendy Rivera said.
After the press conference, Rivera compared the purchase of the centerpiece of Amish Acres to buying a factory with all the equipment inside but turned off and they just need to turn the machines back on and learn the lay of the land.
LASALLE FARM & TABLE
Stutzman introduced Mark McDonnell, founder and CEO of LaSalle Hospitality Group, and said the new owners began talking with the group soon after the auction and felt they had the same vision and ideas.
McDonnell quipped that he was following a politician and an actor, and shared that the Pletchers were regulars at LaSalle Grille in South Bend throughout the last 29 years.
“We’ve long wanted to become a part of Elkhart County and we’re very excited that we will be here in Nappanee and we’re very impressed with the traffic here,” McDonnell said. “We plan to offer some of the traditional menu items that made Amish Acres famous, as well as updated items similar to what we offer in South Bend.”
McDonnell said they plan to convert a portion of the dining room in the main barn into LaSalle Farm and Table, and offer a lot of farm-to-table items, making use of locally sourced ingredients and a seasonal menu. He said the local team will include his daughter, Laurel Marnocha, director of catering and special events; executive chef Casey Dvorak; and chefs Tom Sheridan and Nate Barnett.
He also announced a job fair would he held in the Round Barn lobby Thursday evening, adding the owners expect — and hope — many past employees will return.
“We want some continuity,” he said.
Marlin Stutzman said weddings will also be a big feature of The Barns at Nappanee.
“Barns are a popular venue for weddings and these are a perfect fit,” he said, adding he brought his wife to the Round Barn Theatre the night he proposed to her.
After congratulating the NorthWood Lady Panthers on their state championship, Bontrager spoke to the crowd about how his background with his family’s former business, Jayco, prepared him for the business investments he’s now involved in.
He said he joined Marlin Stutzman and Kruse three years ago.
“We’re three guys with a similar belief system and morals and like things of high quality,” he said. “We felt this property exemplifies that.”
Bontrager added they felt it was a good opportunity for them to get involved in and they like to help businesses remain in Indiana.
NAPPANEE OFFICIALS PLEASED
Shortly after the unveiling, Mayor Phil Jenkins had shared that the community was very concerned with the news of Amish Acres closing but, when faced with challenges, the community looks for opportunities and this is one of those opportunities.
“We are super excited about the opportunities to work with the partners they put together and the quality of the programming in the theater and the quality of the dining — there are lots of opportunities here to expand on what the Pletchers have built,” Jenkins said.
Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Jeff Kitson said it is the second best thing that happened this week. His daughter, Riley, was a freshman on the state championship NorthWood basketball team.
“Seeing how they are going to honor Amish Acres, now The Barns at Nappanee, is absolutely wonderful news for the community and the county,” Kitson said, adding he can’t stop smiling as he thinks about how they’re going to continue to build on what the Pletchers have built for 50 years.
Jenni Wysong, Dick and Suzy Pletcher’s daughter, spoke for the family, saying, “We are ecstatic. We feel it is a family environment and they’re energetic, smart, creative and dedicated souls who will make wonderful stewards of this historic place.”
