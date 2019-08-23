ELKHART
Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark tried to claim a floating throne, but not even the baby dragon perched on Targaryen’s shoulder could propel their boat any faster.
The Game of Thrones entry was just one of 53 entries into this year’s United Way’s The Great Cardboard Boat Race.
The ultimate winner was Goshen Health, followed closely in second place by Utilimaster.
This year’s theme was pirates, and the pond and grounds at LaSalle Bristol were filled with a scurvy lot — all in good fun and to raise money for United Way. More than $75,000 was raised.
A couple of aliens also “flew” their ship in for a bit of competition. They set up a tent at Area 51, also known as LaSalle Bristol’s tent. One of the aliens, Troy Garrett, said it took about 20 total hours to put the spaceship boat together.
Nico Dipinto of LaSalle Bristol added that over the past couple of years new sales representatives have gotten the honor of dressing up as aliens.
They’ve been participating in the race for the past three years.
“Each year (the race) seems to get more and more participation,” Dipinto said.
Last year, the company won Best of Show with their golf cart boat.
Pirate Rick Moreno with Wakarusa-based Recreational Specialties, sailed the Pier Pressure. He succeeded in the one goal of his inaugural year — not to drown.
“We know we’re going to sink,” he laughed.
The boat did not sink, though, and according to United Way spokeswoman Ashley Bowen, fewer boats sank this year than in the past.
She said, “The creativity gets better and better each year.”
