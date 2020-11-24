Each year, Americans spend the fourth Thursday of November feasting with their families and reflecting on everything they are thankful for.
This year, with the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the holiday will look different for many people. There’s still much to be thankful for, and the Goshen News found several local people who said they remain thankful during this time of pandemic.
Here are their thoughts:
Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company owner Kate Leaman said, “I’m most thankful for FaceTime recently. That we can all still laugh. For a warm house, and an amazing downtown to come to work to everyday. You can’t top Goshen.
“Some highlights this year are the downtown community and (how) all the different shops and stores have really worked together. How we are going to approach the chaos of 2020 and without that support it could’ve been really, really hard. But it was nice to know that we had that community, that we had each other’s back.
“What I believe people in the community should be most thankful for is to be thankful for small things we have taken for granted. I think this year has shown us all how quickly they can be taken away. Just remember all the good things we still have and just focus on that.”
Barb Bender, of Goshen, said, “I am most thankful for living in a free country, and for my family.”
Jesse Sensenig, of Goshen, said, “I am most thankful for a lot of things, but right now I am most thankful for my health, to move around at will and do things physically because I know that can change at any moment. Some of the highlights for me this year are that I’ve gotten to spend a lot more time with family. Partially due to the pandemic and business has been slowing down there (Goshen Brewing Co.), so I enjoyed that time at home with family.
“What I believe people in my community should be most thankful for is that we’ve got a great, really strong community that is straightforward and collaborative of each other between businesses and the community.”
JoJo’s Pretzels employee Emma Gangwer said, “I am most thankful for friends, family and the support system I have, because they are really great. They try to be there for me and help me the best they can.
“Some highlights for me this year are, I finally started to learn how to drive, along with being able to graduate a whole year early.
“What people in my community should be most thankful for is that Goshen is a pretty friendly place and people are pretty welcoming of each other and diverse. I think that is a really cool thing to be part of that community.”
Miriam Bontrager, of Goshen, said, “I am most thankful for my family, my faith in God and Goshen community.
“Some highlights this year for me have been that my husband and I have been able to retire from our jobs. I worked at school, and he worked at Jayco for 45 years, and we were able to do a two-week trip.
“I believe people in my community should most be thankful for community and supporting each other. Even with differences in opinions we can still be kind and gracious to each other. That’s the most important thing.”
Marla Galbreath, Parkers Outlet manager, said, “I am most thankful for people really getting out and shopping small businesses. We’ve had some exceptionally busy weekends here in Shipshewana and I hope people get out and do a lot of their shopping local.
“Some of the highlights have been that Shipshewana has all been about the holidays, the lights, the Christmas atmosphere and the hometown holiday Christmas.”
Hunters Hideaway manger and bartender Joanne Smith said in Nappanee, “I am most thankful this year for the support the community has given Hunters Hideaway through this pandemic.
“I believe members of the community should be most thankful for the fact that our community is all for sticking together and helping each other. Some highlights for me have been being able to open back up after being closed down due to COVID. I’m here six days a week, so it made my life a little rough.
“I am thankful for my family that no one has gotten sick yet. I have a lot of friends that have had it (COVID-19) but pulled through. I am thankful that I have not got it yet.”
