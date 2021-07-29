SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Lydia Mae Eash, 75, of Shipshewana, died at 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born on Dec. 19, 1945, in Newton County, to Ammon and Barbara (Hochstetler) Yoder. On Oct. 15, 1970, in Goshen, she married Orla O. Eash. He survives. Survivors…