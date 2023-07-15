SYRACUSE — Syracuse is known for its summers.
Although it has a small population of about 3,000 people in the year round, it grows as the weather warms, and when John and Norma Monik moved from Crown Point to Syracuse full time, they figured out why.
“It got kind of boring in the winter time, so we decided to get a little bit of land and started to grow a farm, so we weren’t bored anymore,” Norma said.
Norma and John own Nature’s Farm Gardens in Syracuse. They opened it after John retired 20 years ago. One of their parents had a place, so they took it over and expanded on it. They own about 5 acres now and have cows, chickens and an assortment of food and flowers.
John works with most of the food and the animals, having experience in food. He currently works in food service part time at Syracuse Elementary School. Afterward, he helps on the farm, growing tomatoes, peppers, rhubarb, herbs, watermelon, berries, squash and more.
Norma takes care of the flowers, and in the mornings she teaches yoga classes at the community centers in North Webster and Syracuse. Along with u-pick and pre-picked flowers, such as lilies, peonies and dahlias, they also sell potted plants and hostas.
The farm has a mini barn and a small fridge at the front of the farm, so customers can come and pick up eggs and whatever produce is in that season. People are welcome to call to ask if they have any specific items.
“People stop by and say, ‘Well guests are coming for dinner, can you fix me up a bouquet?’ That’s always kind of nice that they can pick it up and go,” Norma said.
Their son, who lives in Chicago, comes every weekend in the summer to help them sell their products. Each Saturday throughout the summer, the three of them set up at farmers markets in Syracuse and Warsaw.
They try to price based on what the store price looks like. If there is a sale, then they will lower their prices too. Norma said they try not to go much higher or lower than what local grocery stores look like, and they shoot for the “conventional price, not the organic.”
The Moniks don’t use fertilizers or spray for weeds, so some of their plants have layers of black plastic around them to try to keep weeds from growing.
“It helps the community know that there’s vegetables that are fresh, grown without chemicals or other toxic ingredients available to them, and I think that’s not always the case,” Norma said.
One of their most popular items is their salsa. It is made from peppers, onions and other products grown in their garden. Norma makes the salsa the day before, so it’s fresh for customers.
They’re also known for their sunchokes, also called Jewish artichokes. Norma said the sunchokes are famous for their health benefits, so people come looking for them
Despite the popularity in the summer, the Moniks try to keep up with the requests for their products as much as possible. Each season is different though. Sometimes, their chickens will stop laying eggs, so they’ll focus more on vegetables and vice versa.
When they have extra food, they take it to the food pantries in Syracuse and North Webster. Norma said they try to hit the food pantries every other week, often donating their extra eggs.
“In the winter time, it’s a lot easier … because we don’t have that much demand,” Norma said. “But in the summer, when the lakers are up, they always seem to find us, and they come and pretty much wipe us out.”
While the winter is more laid back, they still take time to focus on the animals and their hoop houses. The Moniks heat one hoop house, so they can start earlier in the spring, but Norma said they’re using it less and less as the cost for it increases.
They struggled a bit at the beginning of the season with the hot weather and the lack of rain, but Norma tries to stay positive and not get too tied up with the climate.
“We don’t irrigate, so that’s the other challenge,” Norma said. “Without irrigation, you’re definitely dependent on mother nature to come when we need her.”
She said the rain usually brings things back up fast, so they didn’t lose anything. They have a well and some drip hoses underneath the black plastic to keep things as moist as possible.
Caring for the farm keeps the Moniks busy, but Norma enjoys it, calling Nature’s Farm Gardens a great escape.
“We put a lot of work into it,” she said, “but then when you see it all blossom and bloom and ready to pick, and a lot of people come and really enjoy fresh vegetables and flowers, it’s very rewarding to see how happy it makes them.”