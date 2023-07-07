MILFORD — Luke and Amber Blakeslee, owners of River Jordan Camel Dairy Farm in Milford, have been in the camel dairy business since 2015.
“We started 2015 officially, and we got the camels in 2017," Amber said. "We got them with the intent to be able to sell the products.”
They use the camel’s milk to make soaps and lotion, which is very beneficial for sensitive skin and helps people with dry skin or eczema.
A few of their bestselling scents are The Perfect Man and Tea-Licious, as well as Tropical Resort.
“The simply tea-licious has tea tree oil, so it’s really extra moisturizing,” Amber said.
Camels are able to get a lot of nutrients from their diet due to the way they process their food.
“They thrive on a lower quality diet," Amber said. "They eat a lot of things that other animals won’t and their body is just able to process that into nutrients.”
The Blakeslee family decided on camels for their farm for several reasons.
“In the beginning, we were looking for an animal who would help mow the grass, and I wanted an animal that I could ride,” Amber said. “So there were very limited options. We did a bunch of research and we decided on camels.”
It was then that they discovered the benefits of their milk.
“We discovered the benefits of the milk and their milk is actually considered a superfood so, it’s got huge, huge benefits," Amber said.
Yet it wasn’t just because of their milk that this family decided on camels — they also felt a religious aspect.
“We just felt the Lord was leading us to the camels,” Amber said.
Luke shared a similar sentiment.
“We have a property that we feel like God gave us, and we want to use it to the most, get the most out of it that we can, and so we thought raising some animals that produced something of value to people would be fun,” Luke said.
Their two camels, Jericho and Jasmine, are also taken to events, so others to enjoy seeing them.
“We have taken them to a church, and we’ve considered taking them to more churches to do a camel devotion congregation, if they want to have something unique just occasionally,” Luke said. “We also took them to Bethlehem Revisited, in South Bend. This will be the third year. It’s a huge attraction and they really like having the camels there.”
They also give tours of their farm in Milford, where people can have interactions with both camels.
“We’ll have bus tours come out and get to learn about the camels and get a hands-on experience,” Amber said.
They don’t offer the experience of riding the camels, but they can be fed some of their favorite foods.
“They love watermelon, cantaloupe, and carrots,” Luke said.
The camels also need a big mineral intake.
“We give them a lot of salt and then some mixed minerals,” Luke said. “When they eat the salt we give them, Pink Himalayan Salt, they get pink lips, it’s pretty cute.”
Since both of their camels are fairly young, one of the main skills they are working on is socialization.
“They’re so big that if they don’t have good manners then they can potentially be a danger for people," Luke said. "We spend a lot of time out here with them mingling. In the evening we go out and hang out and give them treats. When we weed the garden we give them to the camels, they like eating weeds.”
Since the farm only has younger camels, they are working on the regrowing of their herd.
“We talk to different people in the camel world, and try to learn how to develop good genetics and how to avoid common problems, and stay on top of parasites,” Luke said.
Camel health is very different from other animals, and learning how to monitor it is one of the most challenging parts about owning this animal.
“We work real closely with Milford Animal Clinic, and also with a couple of different camel vets,” Luke said. “But the camel vets aren’t local, they live in California and there's not a lot of information on camel health as far as in this country. They’ve been studying camels for thousands of years in desert areas.
"So (we are) learning how to judge when they’re thriving and being able to identify when they’re having a parasite issue. But we’re really grateful for the camel community that we’re part of because everyone is dealing with the same things and we’re all just learning from each other.”
Before getting a camel, there’s a lot to think about and put into perspective.
“We recommend if you want to get a camel to learn as much as you can beforehand,” Luke said. “So whether that’s reading books or watching videos on YouTube, that’s kind of a start. Finding a camel farm and spending time there and talking with the owners, learning what daily life is like. And we spent two years in that learning process, we knew that we had an interest but we also knew that we had no experience.”
The Blakeslee family enjoys sharing their camel farm with others, and has big goals for their farm.
“We really enjoy giving tours, and introducing people to the surprising traits about our camels,” Luke said. “One of our goals is to use them more as a ministry and potentially work with more area churches and showcase some of the things we’ve learned about camels, and how they’ve shaped our values. Another goal is to keep selling soap and continue growing our following with the soap sales.
“I want to emphasize that we don’t sell milk, that's something that a lot of people ask us. A big thanks to the Milford Animal Clinic — they’ve been all hands on deck as we’re learning through this together.”
For more information, visit www.riverjordancameldairy.com.