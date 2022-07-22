THANK A FARMER: Longtime grower reflects on farming

GOSHEN — Clark Warner, vice president of Warner Farms Inc., feels strongly about his profession.
“I think I speak for most farmers when I say we love what we do and it’s a gift to be able to do this and just farming is a lifestyle we really enjoy,” Warner said.
However, inflation has now had a big impact on the farming lifestyle. Items such as the cost of living and prices of needed farming equipment tripling can make for a challenging year.
Warner addressed this issue when talking about the “farm family living expenses.”
“As a farmer, like any small businessman, you don’t get a cost of living raise when the cost of everything goes up — so, you have to figure out, how do I make up for this inflation to pay my family living expenses?” Warner said. “Commodity prices are up, which helps, but our inputs are so high now that’re we’re making about what we make in a normal year. We’re just handling way more money, paying more interest on that money.”
Inflation increasing and commodity and oil running high is when farmers really get hit hard. Commodities start to follow other commodities, which keeps increasing.
“It’s fun for a little while to sell really high corn and soybeans, but when you’re farming everyone wants their piece of the pie, everyone that sells you stuff," he said. "They see we’re making X amount of dollars, well the seed company the chemistry company, the fertilizer company, will raise their prices so that they’re making a bunch of money along with us which hurts our profits but we’re still making good money.”
Sometimes this issue can lead to unfavorable swings in the future. When the price eventually goes down, their prices will stay that way for a year or two which causes farmers to make less profit from previous years, and can possibly lead to the loss of income.
“It would work a little better if it stayed more steady and that’s better for everybody — short term the high commodity prices are fun,” Warner said. “On a balance sheet, it’s nice when everything you own is worth more. But if you need to upgrade a piece of your equipment or buy land it’s not very much fun.”
As mentioned previously, prices are doubling and even tripling on needed resources used for everyday activities. For example, Warner talks about how significantly prices have increased such as the herbicide programs that his farm uses. After this issue occurs, everything starts to fall in a pattern.
“Fuel has doubled," he said. "We’re no-till, so we don’t use a ton of fuel per acre. Fuel is kind of a small expense for us. Our inputs will stay up when corn and soybean prices come down. They won’t just come down immediately, and equipment prices will follow the market and they’ll balance out.”
Unfortunately for farmers, the inputs are from the big corporations, and there really is no say on the charges that are given out.
“There are higher prices at the grocery store," Warner said. "And higher prices at the pump because there are a lot of renewable fuels, such as ethanol and biodiesel. It’s all linked together. The consumer is affected very directly because you use a farmer three times a day and then some. It’s fun to enjoy the high prices while we have them, but I’m just worried about those input prices staying high when we have the higher commodity prices.
“Short term it’s, we’re handling a lot of money but not making a lot more than normal years. But when you go into a high, like when you still have some lower costs inputs, we’re going to make good money this year, but then next year will be paying all of these high input prices.”