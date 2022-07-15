GOSHEN — Think of others first.
That’s the life and business pursuit of Ben Hartman, a farmer and co-owner, along with his wife Rachel Hershberger, at Clay Bottom Farm in Goshen.
From the farmer to the customer and beyond, everyone should be treated fairly, he said.
“We want to make sure our food is available to as many people as possible,” Hartman said.
For farmers, inflation has made their job a lot harder with soaring prices in areas such as fuel and fertilizer. But Hartman wants to make sure that he can help provide for as many people as he can through this difficult time. He works with many nonprofits around the area to help make sure that food is always available.
“We partner with programs through the Maple City Health Center and with the farmers market in Goshen,” he said. “And we also volunteer with the Seed to Feed program in Elkhart and The Window in Goshen. We make sure that even in a time of price inflation that good food is available for low or no costs for those who need it.”
Always thinking of others first, Hartman has to make sure that his farmers are taken care of as well.
“We are always making sure our prices are prices that people can afford,” Hartman said. “On the other hand, we want to pay fair prices to our workers and make sure they’re paid what they deserve to be paid. So that puts a farmer in a tight spot.”
Inflation has brought both positive and negative circumstances to Clay Bottom Farm.
“The primary benefit would be that we can be more price competitive,” he said. “Because prices for our competitors are going up, food that’s trucked in from Mexico and California and such, it actually makes local food prices more competitive.”
However, there are many difficulties that it can cause as well. Some examples are, he said, the “cost of seeds has gone way up. I paid more than a dollar for seed for some tomato seeds. The cost of just about every other input has gone up. Even the fertilizer and irrigation supplies.”
It even delayed new farm projects. “This winter we tried to build another green house and I had to wait more than nine months for the parts to come in. So, the project was unfortunately delayed.”
However, Hartman has found new ways to save money, especially since he runs an organic farm.
“We make our own fertilizer by making compost,” he said. “The primary ingredient for that compost are leaves from the city of Goshen, which they dump here at no cost.”
With fertilizer prices soaring, this definitely makes a big impact when it comes to managing money that can be used for other projects.
“Partnering with Goshen, using a waste product in the form of leaves, we’ve been able to insulate ourselves from the increasing cost of trucked in fertilizer,” he said.
When talking about increasing prices, Hartman shares some things that he’s learned. “The fact that supplies and costs keep going up it incentivizes farmers including us to be more lean, to notice ways to get rid of waste and make sure that every seed turns into a product that sells. People can’t afford to keep higher and higher prices for their food.”
Hartman also shared how inflation is impacting his farm.
“I’ll be honest, income is up,” he said. “But expenses are up, too, so it all comes out in the wash.”
Hartman also addressed the importance of the different roles that everyone needs to play during a difficult period such as this one.
“I think there’s a role for government to play,” he said. “I think there is a role in the form of providing support systems for people in the margins. I think there’s a role for communities to play, churches and nonprofits making sure food is affordable. And there’s a role for producers and farmers to play. To make sure they’re partnering with local groups to make sure food stays affordable for those in need.”