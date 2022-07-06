CROMWELL — There are many factors that have been impacting farmers all over the country due to inflation, though they differ based on what products are being grown.
“Ukraine has been effectively shut down and that has disrupted supply chains, and demand has continued to stay strong," said Russell Anderson, president of Anderson Farms in Cromwell. "So, corn and soybeans have really gone up in price. “I grow corn and soybeans that go into a commodity of food chains, and we raise some cattle for freezer beef that is a little bit more of a customer focus situation.”
This part of the farming industry, he said, is very competitive because “in our industry, my corn is pretty much indistinguishable from my neighbor’s corn.”
Anderson discussed how prices are determined.
“My price is determined by the (Chicago Board of Trade), which is worldwide prices on corn and soybeans,” he said.
Addressing the goal of making a good profit for his farm, Anderson noted that his main option is to do a low-cost producer and reduce his cost to as little as possible so that he can earn as much as he can in the commodity market.
The war in Ukraine mostly impacts the sale of grain, with it being one of the biggest grain markets in the world, he noted.
“Given a 10% or 20% disruption in worldwide grain production and shipment, it can make a big difference in price, and so that’s what is happening,” he said.
Speaking to the impact of inflation on his farm, Anderson said there seems to be little to no benefit on his end.
“It is helpful for us to have strong prices in (Chicago Board of Trade) because that represents more income for us," he said. "But at the end of the day, because the inflation side is influencing my costs so much, I guess I don’t really see a benefit to inflation because it’s squeezing me on the cost side.”
Important items such as fertilizer and fuel are growing in value and expense.
“Our corn and soybeans don’t know what the price of nitrogen is and don’t know what the price of phosphorus is, and they need those inputs to grow,” Anderson said, noting that it puts farmers in a difficult spot because they are forced to spend more than they want. “So, what we have to do is re-look at our management strategy and try and decide are we being the absolute most efficient with those nutrients that we possibly can to give those crops the nutrients that they need without applying anything in excess, and just making sure that every one of those inputs that are applied are really necessary and is going to benefit.”
Anderson also touched on another issue that inflation is causing to farms across the world: the absorption of smaller farms by larger farm operations.
“We’re already experiencing a situation of which farms are growing in size and smaller farms tend to be going down in number while big farms tend to be growing in size,” Anderson said, noting that this is a result of “the efficiency that some of those big farms are able to achieve.”
Another subject that was brought up was the future consequences that all of these issues might cause.
“So, I think that if inflation stays high and costs stay high, it’s going to make it even more hard or even harder on smaller producers to achieve the efficiency that they really need,” Anderson said. “I think if inflation stays high for long periods of time, you’re just going to speed up the process of small farms being absorbed by larger farms. Land costs will be higher, which will make it more difficult to finance land purchases.”
He also talked about the lasting effect this could have on the profit of farmers, noting that if inflation stays high on input, it’s going to make it harder for farmers who purchase at a profitable level to get the crop input that they need.
"It’s going to squeeze," he said. "And the longer you squeeze something, the less buyable it is. Long term inflation is just going to leave the smaller farmers harder than the bigger farmers, and it’s going to make profit-building tough.”