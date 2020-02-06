GOSHEN — Ten additional candidates added their names to the May 5 primary election Thursday.
Candidates who filed include:
Cynthia K. Martz, 1025 S. 7th St., Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Elkhart 12
Mary Ellen Sisson, 1238 Westbrooke Court, Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Elkhart 13
Larry L. Thompson, 950 N. Main St., Nappanee — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Lock 2
Jeff Barnes, 54115 Ind. 13, Middlebury — Republican Precinct Committeeman in York 2
Republican Clyde M. Brown, 51843 Northfield Dr., Elkhart — state convention delegate
Republican Patrick Petersen, 3568 Gordon Road, Elkhart — state convention delegate
Democrat Don Metzler-Smith, 59272 Lewis St., Elkhart — state convention delegate
Democrat Victoria L. Moore, 612 Baldwin St., Elkhart — state convention delegate
Democrat Kerry Mullet, 19781 C.R. 20, Goshen — state convention delegate
Democrat Ash-lee Townsend, 54152 Ash Road, Lot 3, Osceola — state convention delegate
