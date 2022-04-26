GOSHEN — The field of candidates is a large one for Elkhart County’s May 3 primary race for Concord Township Board.
The field includes a total of 10 candidates — six Republicans and four Democrats. A total of three seats are up for grabs on the board, and each party will be nominating a total of three candidates out of their respective pools during the upcoming primary election.
Once the top three vote-getters from each party have been chosen, those six candidates will then move on to compete for the board’s three available seats during the county’s general election in November.
The race’s Republican candidates include Jerry Adkins, James Beck, Kenneth Davis, Kevin Doyle, John Perry and Kerry Vickers.
The race’s Democratic candidates include David Boothby, Jessica Kauffman, Antonette Reese and Scott Slusser.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the candidates in the Concord Township Board race. Candidates Beck, Perry, Vickers, Boothby and Slusser did not respond by the submittal deadline.
Below is some background information and the submitted responses from each of the responding candidates. Of the five candidates who responded, only four provided photos along with their responses.
REPUBLICAN BIOS
Adkins — Age: 66; Education: high school graduate; Employment: retired; Family: two sons, one daughter and five grandchildren.
Davis — Age: 59; Education: 1981 Concord High School graduate, with some college; Employment: Class A CDL truck driver; Family: Wife, Jennifer, and two adult children.
Doyle — Age: 41; Education: 1999 Penn High School graduate, attended IUSB; Employment: General Manager, Paul’s Marine Distributors Inc.; Family: Wife, Karla, and three children, ages 10, 9 and 1.
DEMOCRATIC BIOS
Kauffman — Age: 40; Education: Associates in graphic design; Employment: Manager, Greg’s Volcano Pizza; Family: two children, ages 14 and 15.
Reese — Age: 40; Education: BA in psychology, masters of social work; Employment: licensed social worker; Family: two teenage sons.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer four questions relating to their candidacy for Concord Township Board. The questions and each candidate’s responses are as follows:
REPUBLICAN RESPONSES
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve on the Concord Township Board?
Adkins: “I retired after 38 years with Concord Township Fire Department. I can now serve the community in that capacity.”
Davis: “Before I became a CDL driver, I was with the Concord Fire Department, and I retired last September after 16 years, 11 of which was full-time. And then before that I was with Osolo Township at Osolo EMS. So, after retiring from Concord, I’d served my community between Osolo Township and Concord Township, about 33 years. I went from a volunteer, and eventually was a career paramedic firefighter. So, I just want to continue serving my community, just in a different aspect.”
Doyle: “My wife and I came to Concord Township when I started my career at Concord Township Fire Department. She was also working in the area as a third grade teacher at Eastwood Elementary School. My wife and I purchased our home here because we knew Concord Township was a great place to raise our family.”
Question 2: Are there any particular issues that you’d like to see addressed if elected to the board?
Davis: “I know obviously the poor relief is a big expense, so I’d like to be able to see if there’s anybody in the community that may be having issues paying, if they’ve been transported by ambulance, etc. — especially our seniors and our veterans — if they were taken in by the Concord Fire Department, and the bill would put a hardship on them, I would like to see if there’s a way we could assist in lessening that burden for them.”
Doyle: “I would like to see that we continue to grow and support or local fire department. Giving our local heroes the support they need so they can continue to provide us with first class service and care. I also want to make sure we now more than ever continue our rental assistance program, helping everyone stay in their homes even with record high inflation. Our poor relief gives all of our residents the opportunity to discover their true potential and get them back on their feet. These are the core principles and responsibilities of Township Government.”
Adkins: “To continue to keep the township in good order. Our current board has managed to keep taxes down and implemented some new programs.”
Question 3: Townships are responsible for things like poor relief, township fire departments and cemeteries. Are there any of these responsibilities that you feel need changed/improved in your township, and if so, why?
Doyle: “I believe our current board and trustee have done an excellent job maintaining the services we deserve and have come to expect. I want to make sure we build on that success while also making sure we do that in a fiscally responsible way.”
Adkins: “No, just to continue in the path that we are on.”
Davis: “This is all pretty new to me, and I think the fire department, being on there, I know from past administrations, the fire department could use a little extra help, if possible, upgrading equipment, both apparatus and equipment that they need for the ambulance as well. But I think the cemeteries, as far as I know, I think are being taken care of very well.”
Question 4: In the past, there have been some at the state and local level who have called for the elimination of townships (the Kernan-Shepard Report from a few years back is an example), instead suggesting that township government duties be reassigned to the county executive/commissioners, etc. Given your interest in this position, why do you feel that townships should be retained?
Adkins: “To keep local government strong in our township.”
Davis: “I think with the county folks, they probably have enough on their hands with the various duties and jobs that they have to do. And with the township fire departments, for example, I don’t know if they’re on a personal level with the people who are running those departments, that are serving that particular township. And I know Concord Township has a monthly board meeting that is open to the public, where any resident can come in. So, I just think that with having township government, I think it may stay more on a personable level, and they may know their community a little better. And the county has enough to tackle without taking on the duties of the townships, and I think township government, they know their communities, know their people, and can maybe stay a little better in touch with the needs of their communities.”
Doyle: “Unfortunately township government got a bad wrap under the Kernan-Shepard report. What they failed to realize is the community connection with township government. Federal, state, and even county government are too busy trying to look at the big picture that they lose sight of the individuals of the communities, township government is all about connections. Making sure the immediate needs of our neighbors are being met. Not only by providing excellent Fire and EMS coverage, but making sure to give individuals and families that needed assistance to get back on track. We are the government that you can actually talk to, whether it is at the township office or even at little league, at local school events or after church.”
DEMOCRATIC RESPONSES
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve on the Concord Township Board?
Kauffman: “I want to be involved in politics on a local level so that I can directly help my community. I have always enjoyed politics on a national level but personally I feel I can do more good by getting to know my neighbors and the issues they are concerned about.”
Reese: “For as long as I can remember I have dreamed of holding an elected political office, of being able to make a difference for a larger group of people. After talking with the Elkhart County Democratic Party Chairman, I decided to finally take the plunge and chose to run for the specific position of Concord Township Board. My social work education and career have developed my understanding and awareness of the importance of furthering advocacy, justice, and change at all levels of government and I believe I have a unique skill set that will offer critical insight into the further development of Concord Township and the services available to its constituents.”
Question 2: Are there any particular issues that you’d like to see addressed if elected to the board?
Reese: “In being new to the political arena, I do not feel I have enough information about recent issues addressed or not addressed by the Concord Township Board. If elected, I plan to do a deep dive into the past and present issues that plague my township and work toward finding ways to address said issues. I do know that in one of my past employment positions I had regular interactions with various Township Trustees in Elkhart County and Concord Township was one of the most compassionate and helpful townships to work with when assisting clients with poor relief. I have always been proud to be a Concord resident and pledge to serve in a manner that is right and just for the people I represent, in relation to current and future issues alike.”
Kauffman: “I would really like to advocate for more community based events to create a greater sense of belonging to everyone in our township.”
Question 3: Townships are responsible for things like poor relief, township fire departments and cemeteries. Are there any of these responsibilities that you feel need changed/improved in your township, and if so, why?
Kauffman: “Personally I feel that greater outreach would be extremely helpful for those in the community who need assistance. I have lived here for many years now and had no idea that the township had a fund for helping those who are struggling.”
Reese: “My primary interest would be to examine and evaluate the resources available for poor relief within Concord Township, specifically related to pandemic-related obstacles, trauma-related issues, and the elderly population. People faced with poverty need more than food pantries and trolley tokens, they need information, direction, and encouragement. Situational poverty is on the rise and availability of relief services is at a low, so creative innovate thinking is necessary to create more of a ‘hand-up’ system of relief rather than a ‘hand-out’ approach to poor relief. I believe there are ways to create an even greater sense of community, a compassionate community focused on understanding and acceptance of our neighbors within Concord Township, while still maintaining a sound financial budget.”
Question 4: In the past, there have been some at the state and local level who have called for the elimination of townships (the Kernan-Shepard Report from a few years back is an example), instead suggesting that township government duties be reassigned to the county executive/commissioners, etc. Given your interest in this position, why do you feel that townships should be retained?
Reese: “I believe townships should be retained to ensure the needs and the voice of the people are accurately addressed and represented. Just as all individuals are created differently, so are townships, cities, states, etc. There are different cultures, norms, beliefs, and goals of the people residing in different geographical areas, and as such each township needs to have its own voice. Additionally, the county executives/commissioners already have enough tasks and issues on their plates, adding to my belief that as long as there are willing and able township members, the township positions should continue to be retained to best serve the people.”
Kauffman: “I definitely feel that the townships should be retained. The more people that are involved in making decisions for the township the better we will all be as a community. You want to take care of the things and places that you are an active participant in. We all benefit when we are working together as neighbors. Removing the townships would create another level of space between the people who live here and the people who make decisions for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.