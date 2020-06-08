DR. WALLACE: As I write this letter, my eyes are red from crying. I'm writing to you because I have no other place to seek help.
I have been seeing a very special guy for the past four months. He's a guy who respects me and cares for me. He is fun, trustworthy, kind and never takes advantage of me. When he first showed an interest in me, I actually told him I wouldn't date him because of his past behavior that I had heard about from my friends. He had already been making positive personal changes before he met me, and he then stepped up and completely changed his behavior to win my approval. He gave up drugs, alcohol and even swearing. Now, after seeing him for these past few months, I know he is everything I ever wanted in a husband. He does not drink or smoke, and he even has a good part-time job.
My conflict: My parents won't let me see him, speak to him or have anything to do with him anymore. I told them one evening about all of his past wrongdoings and how much he's changed, and they seemed OK with him, given my details about his personal changes. This was only a few weeks ago, but now, out of the blue, my parents want him completely out of my life. They say I can date him again when I am 18, which isn't for another year. I can't wait that long to hear his voice or to look into his loving eyes.
Please, Dr. Wallace, help me! My mother reads your column every day, and I know she will read this one with special interest. Hopefully, she will listen to and follow your sage advice on my situation. — Heartbroken, via email
HEARTBROKEN: I don't quite understand why your parents would want this boy out of your life when they would be willing to allow him to date you when you're 18.
The best way for parents to evaluate the person their daughter is dating is to spend time with him. See if they will agree to meet your boyfriend over lunch or dinner to get to know him better before deciding whether the relationship should continue or not. He deserves a chance to have his personality evaluated by your parents in person, in my opinion. If they still refuse to allow you to date him, obey them, and wait until you're 18. A lot can happen in a year, so be patient if your situation does not change immediately.
DR. WALLACE: I love going to the beach at this time of year, but due to the COVID-19 virus, my girlfriends and I can't sunbathe at the beach like we did last year here in Southern California.
Now my summer is ruined! We are all really bummed that our beautiful beaches are totally useless to us!
Don't you agree this is not fair? — California Girl, via email
CALIFORNIA GIRL: Yes, the COVID-19 virus has changed things drastically across the world.
However, even though there may currently be rules that you can't sunbathe by sitting on the beach, there are many Southern California beaches where you can enjoy walking on the beach or riding bicycles by the shoreline or on a nearby boardwalk. Beaches provide fresh air and great views. Don't give up on your favorite beaches just because sunbathing is currently off-limits. Find other activities there you can participate in, and, of course, keep an eye on the news, as you may be allowed to sunbathe later this summer.
And no matter what activities you might enjoy at or near the beaches, please remember to wear sunscreen!
