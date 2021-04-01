GOSHEN — Two Elkhart teenagers are charged as adults in an armed robbery case.
Elijah Coleman and Keondre Harris, both 17, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for separate initial hearings. They’re each charged with a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.
They’re accused of using a gun to hold up another teenage victim and steal cash outside the Sunny Side Food Mart along Benham Avenue in Elkhart on March 23. The victim had met them at the store, believing it was a meet-up to purchase an iPhone for $700, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
Coleman allegedly swiped the cash from the victim and took off running. But the victim chased and pushed Coleman to the ground, which caused him to spill the cash. The victim stopped to pick up his money and was able to recover about two-thirds of what was stolen off the ground, according to the affidavit.
As police responded, they caught up to the suspects and arrested them following foot pursuits, according to the affidavit. After they were taken into custody, police said about $140 from the stolen loot was found on Harris. Added to what the victim recovered, a few dozen dollars was still missing from the $700 that was initially taken, according to the affidavit.
During the hearings, Judge Michael Christofeno entered not-guilty pleas on Coleman and Harris’ behalf. He also scheduled their trials to begin Sept. 20. A public defender was appointed in Coleman’s case, while Harris indicated a private attorney will be hired for his.
Christofeno also took the teens’ request for bond reductions under consideration.
Jail information shows Coleman is being held on a $200,000 bond, while Harris is held on a $125,000 bond.
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Trent Rader, 30, of Goshen appeared for an initial hearing in a drug case.
Rader is charged with a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine of an amount above 10 grams and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He and another man, Brent Cook, were arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Main Street on March 25.
During the hearing, Judge Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Rader’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and took his request for a bond reduction under consideration.
Christofeno also scheduled Rader’s trial to begin Sept. 20.
