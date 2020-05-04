LIGONIER — A teenage boy was seriously injured when a chain-reaction crash pinned him between two vehicles as he helped at a food drive at West Noble Middle School Sunday.
The 13-year-old, who was serving as a volunteer, was struck while loading donated food into the back of a Chevrolet SUV during a weekly food drive in the school’s parking lot along U.S. 33 in Ligonier around 2:15 p.m., the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
According to a trooper’s investigation, an SUV driven by Alice Johnson of Ligonier had pulled into a line of vehicles for receiving donations, but she failed to stop and rear-ended a Ford SUV ahead of her. The crash pushed the Ford into the Chevrolet, pinning the boy between them. He was stuck until help could arrive, according to the release.
The juvenile was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for serious injuries to his legs. Police described the injuries as non-life-threatening.
Johnson wasn’t cited at the scene. The investigation will be forwarded to the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of whether to file charges, police said.
