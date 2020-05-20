DR. WALLACE: I’ve got a big problem when it comes to dating. I’m a 16-year-old guy who will turn 17 this summer. The girls that I like play hard to get and won’t go out with me. The girls I wouldn’t be interested in dating are the ones who like me and want to date me! I’m not bad-looking. I’m not a bad student, and I also don’t consider myself a nerd. I’d say I’m a friendly, loyal, average and reliable teenager.
How can I solve this problem and be able to date the girls who interest me the most? — Unlucky at Love, via email
UNLUCKY AT LOVE: You don’t really have a problem, in my opinion. I suggest the answer to your situation is to simply try dating one of the girls who likes you.
You just might enjoy yourself, and at the very least, you’ll gain some dating experience. Just remember to be a gentleman and treat each girl you date with tremendous respect and kindness. Even if things don’t work out with a girl or two as you start, you’ll likely make some new friends.
And a funny thing tends to happen to teens that begin to garner dating experience versus those that sit on the sidelines indefinitely: They get noticed by others in their social circles.
Simply put, starting with a few dating experiences can often lead to many more opportunities to date others, and I’d say you have a very good chance of fitting into this category — as long as you remember my words about respect and kindness. And you never know who you may grow fond of if you don’t take the time to get to know people. You could become interested in one of the girls who wishes to date you after you get to know each other better. Good luck!
DR. WALLACE: I’m depressed over the fact that my father is getting remarried, and this is making me very nervous. Ever since my father and his new wife-to-be announced that they were going to get married, my dad hasn’t found enough time to even give me a hug! He has his fiancee do it for him. She has tried to talk to me and be nice to me, but he doesn’t understand that I need his attention much more than hers. Don’t get me wrong; I appreciate that she seems to be a nice lady, and I can tell she is trying to communicate with me and be good to me.
But my dad doesn’t even have time for me because he gives it all to his soon-to-be new kids and soon-to-be new wife. I feel bad that I’m getting jealous of my dad’s new stepchildren, but I can’t help it.
Please help me. I feel neglected. — About To Be a Stepdaughter, via email
ABOUT TO BE A STEPDAUGHTER: Many times, parents get busy with what is in front of them and are not always aware that they are not paying enough attention to one or more of their children. In these situations, they need to be reminded — immediately!
If you haven’t had a heart-to-heart talk with your father about your desire to receive more of his attention, have one today. Simply tell him that you would like to speak to him one-on-one as soon as possible.
Also, make sure he has the opportunity to read your letter here. By talking with you and reading your letter, I trust your father will get your message and make some big adjustments very soon.
