GOSHEN — A South Bend teen’s murder trial remains on track to begin next month, but that’s expected to change under ongoing COVID-19 emergency orders.
Alphonso James III, 15, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing in his case Thursday. He’s charged with shooting and killing a male, Jaren Minies, as the two fought over a gun along South 10th Street in Elkhart in September 2018.
James’ attorney had filed to push back the trial, currently set to begin May 18. But James disagreed with the move, not wanting to wait several more months. Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker opposed a delay as well, saying the case is ready despite a few outstanding details that still need to be resolved.
“This case is so old, we’re ready to go,” Becker said.
She added she also understands the potential need to reschedule the trial while the COVID-19 outbreak continues to cause disruptions.
Judge Michael Christofeno noted local trials are suspended through May 4 under an Indiana Supreme Court order that’s been in effect since March 17. The emergency order for Elkhart County was issued, along with orders for courts statewide, as Gov. Eric Holcomb imposed social restrictions as measures to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
While James’ trial would be one of the first to be held after the current order is lifted, Christofeno said he anticipates Holcomb will announce a further extension of his orders Friday, and the state Supreme Court could follow suit, leading to more trial suspensions, including the teen’s.
Christofeno was about to respond to the request by James’ attorney for a delay and reschedule the trial to Oct. 19 when James spoke up.
“I don’t want to push it back,” James said, speaking from the jail via a video conferencing system. “But ain’t nothing I can do about it.”
James asked about getting an earlier trial date or moving for a speedy trial. Christofeno reminded him all trials, including speedy trial requests, are suspended under the current order. He also said if James insists on the May 18 date, and a jury is called, but the court can’t get enough people seated, that would lead to a mistrial and a longer delay of the case.
“They’re going to think the judge is nuts for summoning them,” Christofeno said of potential jurors.
He has said protecting the health of jurors, who work in close contact with each other during trials, is one of the reasons for the trial suspension.
As James pushed the issue, Christofeno decided to give him what he wanted.
The judge denied the request for a delay, keeping the trial at May 18, but warning James the case could be pushed back anyway.
“If you lose the date, you lose the date,” Christofeno said.
He told the attorneys if the emergency order is extended and the trial is extended, he’ll set a new date based on the order.
James was charged with murder as an adult in August 2019 after he faced a criminal case in New York.
The teen allegedly fled Elkhart when Minies was shot and had made his way to Ithaca, New York. He was later charged and prosecuted there in a gang assault on a victim. Following that case, James was extradited back to Indiana to face the murder case.
His attorneys filed plans in December to argue James had acted in self-defense.
INITIAL HEARINGS
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
• Among them, Kevin Evans, 26, Elkhart, appeared via video from the jail for an initial hearing. He’s charged with a Level 3 count of robbery and a misdemeanor count of providing a false identity statement.
Evans was arrested by Goshen police and jailed April 8 on accusations he and another suspect beat and robbed a man, and then left him in a Dumpster behind Malibu Tanning, 2856 Eisenhower Dr. North.
The two allegedly rode with the victim’s girlfriend as backup when she went to meet the victim amid a dispute over photos he had on his phone of her children, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows. Evans and the other suspect confronted the man while he argued with the woman.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Evans’ behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and took Evans’ request for a bond reduction under consideration. Christofeno then scheduled the trial to begin Oct. 19.
Evans asked about seeking a speedy trial, and the judge reminded him of the Supreme Court order suspending all trials.
• Latrell McCall, 31, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 5 felony count of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate at the Elkhart County Jail and a Level 6 felony count of possession of cocaine.
The charges stem from a situation dating back to June 2018.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on McCall’s behalf and appointed a public defender to the case. He scheduled the trial to begin Sept. 21, aligning this case with three other criminal cases against McCall.
