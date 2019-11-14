GOSHEN — Dozens of teens stamped, taped and inscribed message on greeting cards during a Teen Café Thursday at the Goshen Public Library.
The cards will be sent to anyone the student wants the card to go to, but they were also given the option to color a picture for Color a Smile.
Color a Smile is an organization which distributes the personalized pictures to military members, senior citizens or anyone who needs a smile. The program is free for the students.
The goal of Teen Café is to let teens know there is a place for them and create a social group for teens grades six through 12.
