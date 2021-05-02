ELKHART — A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Elkhart Saturday afternoon.
At 3:53 Elkhart police officers were dispatched to the alley behind 1020 McKinley St. in regards to a shooting with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and located a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital for life threatening injuries.
Officers secured the scene and called in detectives to work the case, according to a news release from Elkhart police. No arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, 800-342 STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com
VEHICLE DAMAGE
● Linda Wertman, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:48 a.m. Saturday to report damage to her vehicle. A report was taken.
DOG BITE
● Jennifer Young, reported at 5:24 p.m. Saturday that her 14-year-old son was bitten by a neighborhood dog. The 14-year-old sustained a deep puncture to his right shoulder and a minor laceration puncture to his left leg. Medical attention was required. A report was completed.
SOUND OF GUNSHOT
● Goshen police responded at 5:40 a.m. Saturday to the area of Brookside Manor in Goshen to the report of the sound of a gunshot. Officers were unable to locate any damage or the specific location the shot was fired. A report was completed to document the incident.
ARRESTS
● An Elkhart man is facing charges following a Saturday incident in Goshen.
Goshen police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road at 4:25 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting that occurred.
Officers located a suspect near Jimmy John's and he was taken back to Meijer. Carl Kantz, 38, of 807 1/2 Franklin St., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of theft. Kantz was transported and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
● A 16-year-old male from Goshen, was stopped by Goshen police for a traffic infraction. The 16-year old was arrested on a charge of having never obtaining a driver's license and transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center for processing, before being released to his mother.
● Alfredo Alvarez, 19, of 540 Brookside Manor, was arrested by Goshen police in the 200 block of West Washington Street in Goshen on charges of possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license, and on an outstanding Elkhart County warrant. He had been stopped for an equipment violation. Alvarez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
● Officers were dispatched at 2:25 a.m. Saturday to a verbal argument in the 1600 block of S. 16th St. in Goshen. Officers later found out Jeremy Moon, 37, of Goshen, had reportedly battered and strangled his significant other. During this altercation Moon was found to be the suspect in damaging the victim's front driver window. Moon was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on charges of strangulation, domestic battery, and criminal mischief.
● Zachery Shively, 31, of 18312 Dennis Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle and transported to the Elkhart County Jail for incarceration. Tiffany Bustos, 35, of Goshen had reported earlier her vehicle was stolen by someone she knew.
24-HOUR EMERGENCY
Goshen police officers responded to 210 E. Lincoln Ave. in Goshen in reference to a welfare check on a 56-year-old female. After an investigation into the living conditions and health conditions of the female she was transported by Goshen medics to Goshen Hospital for an emergency detention. Adult Protective Services was contacted as well as the Elkhart County Humane Society.
