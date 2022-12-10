GOSHEN — The comedy team of Ted Swartz and Jeff Raught will present an original musical take on the first Christmas at East Goshen Mennonite Church on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
According to a synopsis of the event, “‘Just Give ‘Em the News’ weaves songs and theater around a new look at familiar Christmas stories. What did Zechariah sound like before his temper rendered him mute? Did Gabriel ever tire of needing to tell people to ‘Fear not?’ Did Mary ever get off the donkey? Bring your own questions.”
Sponsored by Miller Poultry, Everence and Viewrail, and presented as a fundraiser for the Clubhouses of Elkhart County (Cora Dale House and Lexington House), an offering will be collected. The Clubhouses of Elkhart County are among 10 Indiana support communities for adults with mental illnesses accredited by Clubhouse International.