Whimsical is a great online visual workspace that allows users to create diagrams, flow charts, and sticky notes.
Software companies and many other industries can benefit from this cloud-based tool in many ways. It can speed up employee training and create a visual method for step-by-step procedures that can be viewed, easily understood, and then followed. If your company is looking for ways to streamline procedure processes, Whimsical might be the tool to look at.
USE CASES OF WHIMSICAL
As mentioned, Whimsical has several functions, ranging from wireframes, sticky notes, flowcharts to mind maps. Each of these functions has a set of tools that are specific to the intended function. The free version of Whimsical comes with five free boards for every mode. Use cases for Whimsical include;
FLOWCHART
Flowcharts are a widely used function in Whimsical, especially by digital agencies. The tool allows users to create:
Organizational charts — fast and easy to create
WORKFLOW PROCESSES
Infographics — you can create infographics for use with other training material or presentations.
WIREFRAME
You can use Whimsical to create the following:
Li-Fi wireframes — Whimsical stocks all the necessary features, eliminating the usual entry barrier to wireframing. This is specifically beneficial for mobile app developers.
Journey mapping — this is great for highly visual users. Drawing the user journey can be highly effective compared to typing it out.
Mind mapping — Whimsical even has a dedicated mind mapping workspace.
STICKY NOTES
Whimsical allows users to create custom Kanban boards and to-do lists. The sticky note feature is especially helpful for labelling and marking specific tasks. Users can even change the sticky note colors for easy reference. This provides a great place to keep your stuff organized.
WHY USE IT?
Whimsical is very intuitive and easy to use. It has several contextual toolbars that are well-displayed, giving you all you need to design efficiently and with speed.
The contextual toolbar is beneficial in the following ways:
LESSENS SCREEN CLUTTER
It is a standard practice that modern app designs have toolbars full of icons. However, unlike other visual tools, Whimsical only has six icons, helping to eliminate screen clutter.
You only see the relevant controls
Every toolbar on Whimsical is tailored or customized to what you are working on, reducing cognitive overhead. You no longer have to struggle to find available icons or search for disabled icons every other time.
Actions are closer to where you are working
The contextual design means that you can access relevant icons or controls without moving across the screen to reach them. Close controls mean that you spend less time navigating across the screen, giving you ample time for content creation.
EASY TO LEARN
The contextual toolbar design makes onboarding for new whimsical users less intimidating. If you just started using this tool, you can start with a few primary controls and add more gradually. Since these options are tailored to every function, you don’t need as much mental processing to master them.
FAST EXPORT SPEED
Exporting diagrams and other visuals from whimsical is fast and incredibly simple. Just highlight the diagram, flowchart, or sticky notes you want to export and choose your preferred background. The final product is a high resolution .png export format. This makes Whimsical suitable for exporting visuals into emails and documents.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Whimsical packs all the features you need from a visual tool. It is a great tool for brainstorming, creating product specs, user flows, wikis, and architecture diagrams, among other uses. However, it has its fair share of shortcomings that avid users have reported. For instance, most people wish it had custom lines and pre-loaded templates. However, the Whimsical team continues to improve and add features so who knows what the future will hold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.