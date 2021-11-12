Engagement is the key to long-term business growth. If you can keep the visitors on your website, apps, and social platforms more engaged, you’re likely to see higher conversions and grow sales.
For this reason, business marketers on Facebook must consistently seek new ways to boost engagement. This could be by posting new visuals in Stories every few hours or chatting with fans regularly in comments. Live videos and hashtags are other strategies Facebook marketers use to keep fans engaging.
Below are a few more tools to help you boost Facebook engagement metrics and convert more sales.
FACEBOOK MESSENGER
It’s unfortunate that very few Facebook marketers use Messenger. Messenger has an open rate of 50-80% and a click-through rate of 20%. It also boasts a conversion rate of 3-5% while being much cheaper than Facebook ads.
Very few platforms offer similar marketing metrics. Thus, you should start taking Facebook Messenger more seriously. The best part is that it’s 100% free to use.
COMMENT GUARD
Comment Guard is a feature that works with Facebook Messenger to allow you to add a user’s contact details to your list if the user comments on one of your Facebook posts.
Simply check your Facebook posts and see who’s commenting. Then reply to a few comments. Any contact that engages with your reply instantly becomes a candidate for Comment Guard. You can then directly add their name to your Facebook Messenger contact list to initiate a marketing relationship.
CLICK-TO-MESSENGER ADS
You might have heard about this before. Unfortunately, many people still don’t take it very seriously. The difference with click-to-Messenger ads is that instead of sending people to a landing page, the ads send them to your Facebook Messenger, where they instantly become leads.
Your Messenger bot can then immediately initiate an automated/robotic conversation to keep them engaging.
CHAT BLASTER
If you’ve used email blasts before, you’ll have an idea of how Chat Blaster works. Also using Facebook Messenger, Chat Blaster allows you to send a message to all the users in your contact list at a go — within minutes.
The best part is that you can integrate Chat Blaster with MobileMonkey to schedule your chat blasts, send messages in bulk, and develop interactive messaging sequences.
NEW DRIP CAMPAIGN
This is one of the most powerful marketing tools on the Facebook Messenger platform because it allows you to engage leads while saving time. Moreover, it’s easily accessible and takes a click to set up.
Once set up, Messenger Drip Campaigns allow you to welcome and onboard customers, keep leads engaged, and leverage automation to communicate at scale.
PAGES TO WATCH
The best brands and marketers take time to analyze the competition. One way to learn more about your competition on Facebook Messenger is through Pages to Watch.
To get started, click on Insights and scroll down until you find Pages to Watch. Facebook shows five pages on this list by default, though you can add others. Once you have the list of your competitors, you can keep track of all their important metrics.
INVITE FRIENDS TO LIKE YOUR PAGE
Finally, we all know the power of social. Everyone wants to be associated with crowds. So, your Facebook marketing post is unlikely to gain much traction if it only has 20 likes after a full day.
Messenger has a natural solution to this problem — the “Invite Friends to Like your Page” feature. The feature allows you to invite friends to like your pages and create a personalized message, perhaps to persuade them. The feature is found in the “Community” tab.
WRAP UP
There you have it, seven simple tools to help your business boost engagement rates when marketing on Facebook. Use these tools to increase engagement, and continue posting relevant, interesting content for your followers.
