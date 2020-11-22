Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. Some accumulation of wet snow possible on grassy surfaces. High around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.