As a business owner, it’s important not to overlook email marketing when promoting your services or products. Using email as a marketing tool can help you develop close relations with your clients and reach many more. Email allows you to keep your customers and prospects informed while still customizing their marketing messages.
It is estimated that there are more than three billion email users globally, and this figure is bound to grow past four billion by the end of 2023. This is a clear indication that you shouldn’t miss out on this form of marketing. If you have just started marketing via email and are finding it challenging to build your subscriber list, several resourceful tactics can come handy.
Here are a few you should know.
LEAD MAGNETS
Lead magnets are the content you offer for free so prospects provide their email address before accessing or downloading it. The content you are offering could be a whitepaper, an email course, or an eBook. To easily encourage visitors to give their details, address your specific audience’s problems and offer a solution.
Keep in mind that your lead magnet does not have to be lengthy to be useful. Most digital marketing experts admit that long-form content is actually less likely to convert. For instance, if you are offering an e-book, ensure that it is less than 20 pages. This also applies to any other content, keep it short but informative. When creating content, the prospects should begin to benefit a few minutes after opening the lead magnet and digesting content.
OPT-IN INCENTIVE
One of the problems businesses make when growing an email list is that the content is too vague or general so people don’t find a reason to opt-in. So, when creating your offers, prospects should know they’ll be receiving promotional materials weekly or monthly by proving their email address.
Take note that many websites tend to ignore the importance of email sign-ups, and in its place, they have social media icons. Sure, the likes, followers, and fans from social media platforms are valuable but not as much as your email list. Platforms such as twitter are a constant stream, while Facebook can limit who sees your content.
Whenever you are running an email campaign, place your sign-up forms in areas where visitors are compelled to see and use them. You could place them below your blog posts, in the right-hand sidebar, in the header, and primary content window. Track which sign-up forms are performing the best and remember to keep the information updated.
RUN ENGAGING CONTESTS
If you create a well-structured contest, you can create an engaging and fun experience for your audience. A contest can take different forms, like user voting, content submission, and trivia. The key is to request applicants register for the contest of their choice using their email address. Just like the opt-in form, you should offer your audience value in exchange for their email address.
For instance, you could have a contest where your prospects submit an original article or photo with the best two shared with the community. There could even be a prize for the winner, depending on the community. An iPad is a safe prize if you have a technology community.
AVOID SPAM AND UNSUBSCRIBE FILTERS
If you find it challenging to avoid spam and unsubscribe filters, it is harder to grow your email list. Today, many customers are familiar with email marketing, and spamming can easily lead them to the unsubscribe button. Whenever you reach out to prospects, make sure you are using a professional and legitimate email address.
While email addresses from free mail service providers were OK a few years ago, many of today’s consumers hesitate to interact with emails from illegitimate addresses. It’s now easier than ever to set-up a professional business email address using your domain name. Avoid going to the spam folder by creating a professional email address.
WRAPPING UP
Email marketing remains one of the best channels to use when running your marketing campaign. The tips highlighted in this guide should act as a start to scaling your business. Stop missing out on extra sales and conversions, start using your email list to boost your business.
