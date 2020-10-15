When you think of an online event, the first thing that probably comes to mind is the lack of social interaction and limited connection. Perhaps all you see in your mind is PowerPoint slides or a monotone talking head. While this can be true to some extent, the convenience, flexibility, and reduced costs of virtual events can make them easier to embrace, and now with pandemic travel restrictions and challenges, they have become more standard, but will they become better experiences?
The answer is that they can be. Attendees want to be part of a virtual event where they have the freedom to be themselves. The freedom to express their thoughts systematically and courteously, and to be able to engage in more interactive, engaging experiences.
Until recently there haven’t been many virtual collaborative event tools that guarantee a near-perfect online event experience. Often the solution is to find the one that serves your needs and offers flexibility and convenience. This is where the online web software tool Hopin comes in. Hopin is a comprehensive live online event platform that can host up to 100,000 attendees in an extraordinary environment.
WHAT IS HOPIN?
Hopin is designed with people in mind. It’s effective in connecting various remote teams through online conferences, webinars, forums, shows, workshops, and summits. It also supports a variety of communication tools, including video, live chat, and one on one sessions.
However, these are not the only advantages of the Hopin platform. There’s more that makes it unique to the market. Below are some game-changing Hopin features that will add that extra touch to your online events.
CUSTOMIZATION
Customization can be crucial to an online event or meeting. Imagine being invited to a corporate virtual event that’s fully branded, with customized web rooms, and customizable registration options.
Now think of an online event where you log into the event, and the first thing you see is the platform’s logo, about us page, or some weird content that’s irrelevant to the virtual meeting.
Which one of the two would make the most sense and leave a great impression?
Hopin knows how important customization is. With Hopin, customization options are limited only by your imagination. This creates a unique and consistent experience for the attendees, no matter the event you are hosting.
VARIETY OF MEETING SPACES
Rather than only the standard speaker presenting options, there should be several spaces to suit the event and attendees’ needs. Not everyone will hang around in the same web room until the session expires. Some may want to engage differently or discuss their ideas or issues somewhere private. Here, Hopin offers several event spaces, including a lobby where you can entertain your guests or early arrivals before the meeting or event begins.
ANALYTICS AND REPORTING
This feature may sound too serious and somewhat impractical, but in reality, it’s a vital aspect that allows you to track the event’s performance. Some of the features that drive analytics and reporting include:
Interactive question and answer (Q&A) sessions
Live polling
Live chats
Surveys
Presentation tracks
While these are not the only features making Hopin stand out from the rest, they are the most competitive ones separating average event platforms from the best. If you’re looking to run a successful virtual event, there’s always a way to leverage these features to your advantage.
BETTER ONLINE EVENTS
Great online event software isn’t just about bringing together several individuals from remote geographical locations. It’s about engaging the attendees, giving them a platform to interact, learn, and share ideas. What Hopin does is exceptional as far as online events and conferences are concerned.
With the customer-centric features, customization options, varied event spaces, and innovative analytics, Hopin gives attendees a reason to embrace the digital world. It wraps quality, flexibility, and practicality into one website platform that offers more than an online event avenue. Try Hopin for your next online event to elevate your online events and increase engagement and attendance.
Mike Gingerich is president of Digital Hill Multimedia (www.DigitalHill.com), a Goshen web design, web software and social media marketing firm. He is also a business blogger on tech, marketing, and growth. Find out more at www.MikeGingerich.com/blog/.
