GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will approve a series of quotes from Network Solutions Inc. for the courthouse project for $1.8 million.
The costs are associated with procuring equipment, services, and warranty policies necessary to move the project forward. They include: V3 Network Solutions for WebEx Room Bars for Jry Delibration: $44,546,81; Cisco Phones Infrastructure for phone systems for the new courts complex: $189,220.57; Elkhart County Video for the new building: $568,648.76; firewall for new courts building: $390,272.18; and new courts server shortage: $645,182.48.
The commissioners approved for president Brad Rogers to authorize purchases.
• The commissioners approved a qualified recycling hauler agreement with Borden WasteAway Group
• The Indiana Department of Transportation produced a Letter of Understanding for the Ind. 13 bridge deck overlay project over the Elkhart River for potential traffic rerouting. The letter is submitted acknowledging the risk of damage to the county roads nearby when detours are used, caused by increased usage, increasing wear and tear. The project is scheduled for the spring of 2024.
• The Elkhart County Highway Department is working to consolidate speed regulations and yield regulations ordinances.
• The commissioners approved a special purchase for equipment upfits for a recently purchased two dump truck chassis.
• Niblock Excavating was awarded the bid for the C.R. 20 access road project as the lowest bidder at $667,867.20
• The commissioners approved a request for use of the Goshen Courthouse lawn for a beer tent for Arbor Day festivities. While sales are on the street, portions of the lawn are used for the tent itself. The nonprofit, which puts on First Fridays, will provide a certificate of liability insurance, liquor liability and a temporary alcohol permit, and two security officers during hours of operation.