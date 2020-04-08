Teachers — also siblings — and their families stay busy sewing masks

For one local woman, helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic is a family affair.
Lisa Lederach, of Goshen, got the idea to make masks from her daughter, Sara, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., and was sewing masks for victims of the March 3 tornado that killed 25 people and injured more than 300 throughout middle Tennessee. Sara gave her mother the pattern for the masks she had been making.
When local schools closed due to the pandemic, Lederach, who works at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen, found herself with plenty of time to sew masks needed for health care workers.
“I’m a master teacher, which means I’m a teacher of teachers; I teach the teachers,” Lederach said of her job. “I’m not doing much for school right now, so my contribution is masks, and I’m creating lots of masks.
“My demands didn’t have the demands the teachers did with e-learning and everything else, so I’m fine making masks.”
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Another of Lederach’s four daughters — she has nine children total — was sent home under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order from the Indiana School for the Deaf. Mercy, who is a junior at the school, began to help create the masks.
“It has been great,” Lederach said about working with Mercy. “Normally when you have a project to do, you have to stop and sign (the instructions to Mercy), but with this, I can give her directions for something she can do 59 times in a row, stop and sign, then give her directions for the next 59 steps.
“She’s been able to sit here and do her part, and we can sit and just do it together,” Lederach explained recently from her home after making the first mass production of 59 masks. “It’s kind of a family project, and we’re just now ready to hand them out.”
Lederach said her mother picked up some fabric so she can help as well. She explained that her mother sewed and “she’s the one that taught my daughter (Sara). It’s kind of a generational thing.”
Among Mercy’s jobs is pairing different colors of fabric together. Lederach’s son, Zeb, 19, who graduated last year from Goshen High School, has also gotten in on the action.
Jen Drescher, who is Lisa’s sister, has been staying busy making masks at her home in Goshen as well.
Drescher, who teaches third graders at Chamberlain Elementary School in Goshen, said she began to sew masks for her daughter, who works at a local doctor’s office.
“They didn’t have access to any masks,” Drescher said. “I was mostly worried about her health and safety and had the time.”
Drescher’s husband helped her out by finding the pattern for the masks on the internet.
“Luckily I have a sewing machine and know the basics of sewing, and so I got started,” Drescher said.
A CALL FOR FABRIC
When Lederach first began to produce masks, she didn’t have any fabric. She decided to reach out to staff members at Prairie View Elementary to see if anyone had some to give away. Her fellow school employees answered in a big way.
“I sent out an email to Prairie View staff and asked for fabric,” she said, explaining she received more than she expected. “I went and picked some up, other people dropped some off at my house. I have a lot of fabric.”
It was enough fabric that she is expecting to make between 300 and 400 masks.
“I’m probably going to do 25 to 30 at a time,” Lederach said. “It keeps me good and busy.”
She explained the fabric she received included numerous colors, patterns and material.
“We’re using the wildest and craziest fabric,” she said. “There are bright tropical fish, stripes, calicos; it was people’s odds and ends. It was quilting fabric, and even old tunics from someone’s summer Bible school in there. We are even repurposing stuff like that. The masks on the outside are wild and crazy and fun.”
Prairie View Elementary School Principal Donna Wiktorowski was one of the recipients of the call for fabric, and was able to see first-hand how other staff members pitched in to help Lisa.
“They were just pulling things out,” Wiktorowski said of the fabric, which included things such as material for a quilt someone had planned for their daughter — now in her 20s — but never finished. “Now it’s going to good use.”
Lederach’s sister said she also used fabric from unique sources for her masks.
“First, I used fabric I had left over from when I made cloth napkins,” Drescher said. “After that, I ran out and started looking in my giveaway clothing pile. I cut up old dress shirts of my husband’s and (some clothes that belonged to) my son. They both worked well.”
Drescher said the task of sewing masks is something her immediate family has a part in as well.
“No one is helping me make them, but I did get encouragement from my husband to start,” she said, adding she had already sewed 25 masks, most of which went to her daughter’s workplace. Lisa also planned to give some of her masks to her niece, Drescher’s daughter, who works at Mosaic Health & Healing Arts Inc. in Goshen.
“She will get about 50 to use and hand out there,” Lederach said.
“I wasn’t sure my daughter would want them or even wear them but she was thrilled and it feels like I am keeping others safe, so it has made it very worth it,” Drescher said, adding, “I also have given them to family members and friends.”
Lederach said she gave some masks to the parents of a teacher at Prairie View because they work in health care. Other masks are being shipped to family members in Colorado and California, Lisa said.
‘IT’S A TEACHER THING’
Drescher said she will keep making the masks as long as there is a need for them.
“I may run out of fabric and elastic at some point,” she said, “but since my sister made quite a few and is giving them to my daughter’s work, I feel more at east about that.”
Drescher explained late last week that when she first started making masks, she was teaching her students via e-learning.
“I would monitor my computer while I was sewing at the same time,” she said. “Since this week is spring break, I do not have to worry about staying up with the e-learning, which is nice.”
She said she had a pile of rectangles cut and ready to sew. “It’s something I can do at home that makes me feel like I’m helping in this crazy time,” Drescher added.
Wiktorowski said she wasn’t surprised to learn Lederach was creating masks.
“Lisa is the kind of person who would want to take her concern and turn it into action,” the Prairie View Elementary principal said. “For her, it’s knowing ‘here’s something I can do.’”
But Wiktorowski said she also wasn’t surprised by the quick — and overwhelming — response to Lisa’s message seeking fabric in the midst of the pandemic.
“We’re a staff like that,” she said. “This was in a bigger way than what normally happens in the school year.”
Wiktorowski said messages are frequently sent out among staff members when they need something for lessons, and it’s not uncommon for her to read messages shortly after the first is sent out stating the staffer has what they needed.
“It doesn’t surprise me that there were a ton of people who stepped up,” she said.
But Wiktorowski was quick to say it’s not just her school.
“I’m so proud of teachers,” she said. “I feel like (this is) such a great way to show the heart of teachers. I don’t want to say it’s a Prairie View thing. It’s a teacher thing. I’m seeing it all over.”
The quick response to help was also not a surprise to Drescher.
“Teachers are hard-working, scrappy people, if you know what I mean,” she said. “It’s a job that’s not for the faint of heart and people just dig in and do what they need to.
“It’s what we do all day, every day in the classroom so it just extends to our lives as well.”