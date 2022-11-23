ELKHART — Concord Community Schools has announced a sponsorship with Teachers Credit Union (TCU).
Through the new 10-year agreement, TCU will provide annual financial support and serve as the sponsor of the football field at Concord High School. This sponsorship enhances the existing relationship between Concord Community School Corporation and TCU, as the credit union currently provides cash management services to the school corporation to enhance operations and financial management, a press release from the Concord Community Schools indicated.
“We are pleased to build on our relationship with Concord Community Schools,” said Kurt Warner, the manager of TCU’s Concord branch. “One of TCU’s primary missions is to support educational and extracurricular initiatives in the communities we serve, and we’re excited to be able to support Concord’s rich history of athletic and academic excellence.”
TCU will provide annual contributions toward athletic facility improvements and other similar academic and extracurricular programs. In addition, as TCU will be the sponsor of the football field, it will now be known as Jake Field sponsored by Teachers Credit Union.
“TCU has long been a supporter of Concord Community Schools and we are thrilled to partner with them to directly benefit current and future generations of students at Concord," said Superintendent of Concord Community Schools, Dan Funston. “Partnerships like this are vital to the success of our students and are beneficial to our community as a whole. We are grateful that TCU has made this commitment to invest in our community in this way. This agreement allows us to build on our strong partnership with TCU, while continuing to honor the legacy of Larry 'Jake' Jackowiak, whose impact on Concord is everlasting. I'd also like to thank Concord School Board Secretary Jared Sponseller who played a crucial role in building this partnership opportunity."
Jake Field, home of the Concord Minutemen, will retain the name of the beloved Larry "Jake" Jackowiak, former teacher, coach, athletic director, and administrator who passed away in September of 2009 after 23 years of service to Concord.