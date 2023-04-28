SOUTH BEND – Teachers Credit Union has announced that Nancy Engelmann has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Human Resources Officer.
Engelmann assumed her new position April 17.
"As CHRO, Engelmann will work with TCU’s existing team of HR professionals and leaders across the credit union to drive its people first strategy by building capability around talent management and people leadership," a news release stated.
Engelmann brings more than 25 years of experience to this role. She has held management consulting and human resource leadership positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Baxter Healthcare, and Sears Holdings Corporation. She also spent five years at Alliant Credit Union leading talent strategy and rising to the role of SVP, Chief Talent & People Officer. At Alliant she was responsible for the development and deployment of enterprise-wide talentand internal communication strategies.
Just prior to joining TCU, Engelmann was with Takeda, a global bio-pharmaceutical company, serving the plasma-derived therapies business.
“We’re pleased that Nancy has joined the TCU team,” said Jason M. Osterhage, president & CEO of TCU in the release. “Talent acquisition and development is a key priority in TCU’s long-term strategy. We are now on a journey to become an award-winning workplace widely known for cultivating talent and developing leadership. Nancy has broad experience in building and implementing comprehensive talent management strategies and we’re excited for her to lead the HR team on this journey.”
A native of Chicago, Illinois, Engelmann earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Elmhurst College, an MBA from Northern Illinois University, and holds an SPHR certification from the Human Resources Standards Institute.
Teachers Credit Union is Indiana’s largest Credit Union with nearly $5 billion in assets, over 50 branches throughout Indiana and southwest Michigan, and more than 300,000 members. TCU offers traditional financial services including checking, savings, mortgages, and credit cards, as well as non-traditional services such as investments.
To learn more, visit tcunet.com.