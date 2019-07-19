TCC giving away school backpacks

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED Caragana Court TCC Store Manager Scott Bontreger displays some of the school supplies his store will be giving away Sunday.

GOSHEN — TCC in Goshen will be handing out backpacks with school supplies at its store and off of its float during the Elkhart County 4-H Fair parade Sunday. The only rule is one child per backpack.

The backpack giveaway is an annual event for TCC, which has a storefront at 2712 Caragana Court, Goshen.

For a list of participating locations in Indiana, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each TCC store is donating up to 200 backpacks, and backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

