GOSHEN — Two local companies will keep their tax abatements despite missing targets for employment and/or investments last year.
The Goshen City Council has allowed to let property tax phase-in programs continue at Lippert Components Inc. and Benteler Automotive plants in the city. Votes were taken on three resolutions during Tuesday night’s meeting.
On the Lippert question, council members reviewed investment and job retention totals related to an abatement granted in 2013 on equipment at three facilities: 2703 College Ave., 1701 Century Drive and 2475 Kercher Road.
Lippert fell short of employment goals, though exceeded its investment goals by the beginning of the year under the program, according to city documents.
The records show Lippert aimed to bring employment up to 1,454 workers at the plants by retaining 1,078 workers and adding 376 more. However, by the end of 2020, the company had retained 890 workers and added no new jobs, with salaries also falling short by about $6.4 million.
When it came to investments, Lippert spent more than $24 million on a project, exceeding an estimated $10 million goal by more than $14 million. In a letter to the city, Lippert further argued the company also invested $25.7 million on improvements and equipment at one of the plants, and has further invested about $71 million on projects in the city over the past three years.
The letter doesn’t point out why employment figures didn’t meet their goal, though there’s a note that Lippert does employ 4,281 workers in Goshen.
The council voted 6–1 to allow the abatement to continue, finding the company was either in compliance with the program, or the inability to comply was due to issues out of the company’s control.
Councilmember Julia King voted against the continuation.
Two resolutions were considered on separate tax phase-ins for Benteler Automotive. On one, the company received an abatement last year on a $26-million project to install new equipment at a plant, 910 S. Eisenhower Drive, documents show.
The goal was to retain 272 jobs and invest the full $26,064,506 by the end of the year. However, the company had instead lost 42 jobs and invested nearly $11 million, falling short of the goal by about $15 million, documents show.
The second abatement on equipment from 2011 had a goal of retaining 304 workers, creating 98 new jobs and investing more than $32 million by the end of 2020. Yet, with an investment of nearly $25 million, the company fell short of that goal by more than $7 million, and had retained 230 jobs with no new hires, documents show.
Benteler staff, in a letter to the city, explained how the plant was closed for about 44 days and 69 employees were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers had found new jobs elsewhere and didn’t return when the plant re-opened.
The letter also describes efforts in the past year to participate in job fairs, work with staffing agencies and offer bonuses to bring employment back up.
Benteler staff, in the letter, noted the company intends to grow to 260 employees at the plant by November amid expectations a new Ford Bronco program will increase production.
The council voted 6–1 to continue Benteler’s 2020 abatement, with King opposed. The council then voted 4–3, along party lines to continue the 2011 abatement. Megan Eichorn and Gilberto Perez Jr. joined King in finding Benteler was not in compliance on that phase-in program.
Meanwhile, the council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that repeals the fee for residents who participate in the city’s bicycle registration program.
The ordinance shows the city has collected less than $900 in the fees over the past five years. While the program would remain in place, the fee would be ended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.