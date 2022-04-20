NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members reviewed several tax abatements and approved the first step towards a new one at Monday’s meeting.
The new tax abatement request was for Gen-Y Hitch. Executive Director of Redevelopment Commission Jeff Kitson, Stephanie Kabal of Elkhart County Economic Development Corporation and Danny Miller of Gen-Y Hitch were present and Carl Borkholder of Gen-Y attended virtually.
Kitson introduced the matter of the declaratory resolution and said the company is currently operating in Marshal County and Elkhart County and is consolidating and moving operation to one location on Nappanee’s west side. They’re seeking a seven year abatement on the real estate and five years on personal property and plan to add 52 new employees in 3-5 years. Kitson asked Miller to speak about their technological advances.
“The most exciting part is the advanced manufacturing piece, which is newer in this area,” Miller said.
He explained in his industry — towing and after market parts — there’s a lot of hand welding so they decided to bring in robotics. He said that would reduce hands-on labor but the labor they do need would be more technical, highly skilled and higher paying jobs and would be “healthier for employees.”
Miller said it would entail real AI — Artificial Intelligence — equipment that is “cutting edge where the technology is going and a big investment,” he said.
Kitson said Gen-Y already has 56 employees and international sales in places like Australia and Dubai, to name a couple. He said the amount of their investment — $5 million on the physical and $6 million on the manufacturing — the number of jobs and the technology is an overall investment in the county and asked the council for their approval.
Council Member Dana Hollar asked if seven years was common and Kitson said they have done as much as 10 years. Kitson said they’re now using the county-wide scoring system to determine the length of abatement. Council members asked a couple more questions of Kitson and Miller then approved the declaratory resolution — the first step in the abatement process. Next is setting a public hearing and the confirmatory resolution. The council authorized the mayor and Kitson to work together to set the date for the public hearing.
The council then approved the continuation of tax abatements for several businesses after reviewing with Kitson whether they are in ‘substantial compliance’ on the compliance forms. Including ATC — the company is in year 5 of 10 for personal and real estate abatement. Kitson said they anticipated adding 202 employees and they are currently at 430 employees added and are breaking ground on a brand new facility at the airport industrial park.
“They exceeded expectations and are in full compliance,” he said.
Fairmont Homes/Cavco is in year five of five for personal property abatement. He said this is an example of substantial compliance because they projected 200-300 employees and they’re currently at 242. So they have fewer employees but the wages are higher than promised and they cleaned up the area. Kitson said being a good neighbor is weighed in as well.
Newmar is in year four of five real and personal property abatement. Kitson said they projected adding 13 employees and they added 17. The salaries are also above what they projected. He said this abatement is for the service center on Stahly Drive and the company continues to make improvements out there.
“They’re in full compliance and are very good to work with,” he reported.
Tri State Crush is in year four of seven real and personal property. Kitson said the company, which has been controversial over the years with complaints by neighbors, did remove the old mill over the past year and added filtration systems. Tri State is at eight employees instead of nine but Kitson said they are in substantial compliance.
Kitson admitted there is still an odor coming from the mill depending on the weather. Council Member Amy Rosa who toured the business last year asked if the innovative filtration system the owner spoke to her about had been installed. Kitson said he wasn’t sure. He added that there was a complaint posted on social media sometime last year about the squeaking noise, which he said was likely the cause of a bearing going bad , and he called owner Travis Luke who took care of it right away.
“I don’t know if it will ever be perfect,” he admitted.
Rosa voted no on continuing the abatement but the rest of the council approved it.
“That lends itself to the good neighbor (consideration) — that’s a challenge,” she said.
The last abatement compliance form was for US Rod, who is in year three of five in both personal and real property.
“They’ve exceeded expectations in both real and personal,” Kitson said.
Complaint About Soccer Complex
Resident Shawn Johnson, 3268 Blackstone Way, submitted a request to address the council. Johnson brought up Vision 2020 — the multi-project multi-agency initiative in the city that included a new soccer complex in partnership with the school, a new Boys and Girls Club and new Family Christian Development Center facility. He said the mayor and Kevin Deary of the Boys & Girls Club went to the school board — of which Johnson is a member — in 2016 touting the benefits of a new soccer complex.
“They pitched a pipe dream that all looked great on paper,” he said with the soccer field being the first phase. “My gut was telling me it was not the right thing to do at the time because we were losing a facility.”
He said Deary and the mayor revisited the school board urging them to move forward because they needed the property for the Boys and Girls Club. Johnson claimed funding for the completion of the soccer complex wasn’t even brought to the council until July 2021 “well past the 2020 date.”
“We could’ve updated the field at NES (Nappanee Elementary School),” Johnson said.
He told the council that last fall 26 kids and coaches had to take shelter from a storm in a mini-bus because there was no building at Wellfield Soccer Complex when they would’ve been able to go into the school if they were still there. He said the other entities got what they wanted by the end of 2020 but all they got was “empty promises” and kids were impacted.
He claimed the city was “dragging its feet” which caused prices to increase substantially and he accused a local contractor of “price gouging.” He suggested the “revolving door on the council” and “lack of continuity” as a potential reason for what he considered lax accountability on the project and reminded the council that an election was coming.
Jenkins thanked Johnson and said he’d be happy to sit down with him or with anyone to discuss the project at anytime but this was the first he was hearing about his concerns and he was disappointed it was being brought up for the first time in a public forum.
Brian Topping, one of the girl’s assistant coaches said he’d like to schedule an appointment with the mayor because he was tired of the girls not having anywhere to change. Jenkins said he’d be glad to do that. He asked the council if they had any questions and Councilmember Ben Leavitt asked if the facility being built would take care of the problem.
Jenkins said it would as there will be restrooms, locker facilities and a concession stand and that part of the project was scheduled to be completed within a month.
After the meeting Jenkins was asked if he wanted to respond to Johnson’s claims that the city dragged its feet and he replied since this was the first he was hearing of it he wanted to be able to review the timeline before responding.
“We have a great relationship with the school and we plan to continue that,” he said.
Upcoming Capital Projects/Oakland Trail
The mayor and Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight provided the council with a list of upcoming capital projects, the estimated cost and funding sources as they sought to determine whether to move forward with the Oakland Trail project, which came in higher than anticipated.
Two of the projects — Wellfield Park Soccer Complex and Miriam Street are in progress and upcoming projects include the Wa Nee School water and sewer extension, West Market Water extension, Wellfield Park phase 2 (park benches and press box), Oakwood Trail, feasibility study for a new fire station, turn lane on US 6 by the new airport industrial park, Woodview Drive, Jackson St. extension out to County Road 1350 and improvements to the downtown Dietrich building.
Knight said it comes down to how much do they want to save in reserve and not put back into the community versus how much to spend on improvements to the community.
“I credit my predecessors for a good job putting money aside,” he said and added that some of the projects they’re doing now were started in better economic times.
“These are the projects we feel will give us the biggest bang for our buck,” he said, and ones they deemed to be a priority.
Council Member David Kauffman asked how they determined the priority. The mayor said some they were already committed to and others they discussed at budget time but said “we’re definitely open to changing the priority.”
Rosa asked if department heads were asked to project their needs out several years and Jenkins said they were.
“Our ideas for projects far outweigh the funds available,” he said. “But there are grant opportunities that come up so we try to be ready for those and not every department gets what they want when they want it.”
The mayor told the council they do need to make a decision on Oakland Trail so he asked the council’s opinion.
Knight said to Council Member Hollar who asked a few weeks ago if they could afford it; “I said yes but he we hadn’t put this priority list together yet so it moves up the priority list but my answer is still yes.”
Jenkins added his input.
“Right now there’s no debt in our general fund so we’re able to keep the tax rate low,” he said.
Rosa shared additional input on the Oakland Trail project,
“From a liability standpoint I think it should be a priority,” she said.
The rest of the council voted to move forward with the project.
In other business:
• After reviewing a new agreement with Baker & Tilly approved a new combined agreement with a monthly payment of $6,900.
• Approved an ordinance for additional appropriations for the street and park departments.
• Approved a resolution to move purchase orders from 2021 forward to 2022.
• Approved quarterly EMS write-offs for the 4th quarter of 2021 and 1st quarter of 2022.
• Heard Indiana Earth would be in town starting restoration work this week.
