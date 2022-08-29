TASTEFOOD: Coleslaw is Lynda's topic this week

Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.