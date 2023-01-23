Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow arrives from south to north Wednesday morning. Snow tapers off Wednesday night. Northeast wind gusts, becoming north- northwest in the afternoon, near 25 mph will result in some blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Consider alternate travel plans. &&