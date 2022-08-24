ELKHART — Taste of the Gardens returns to Wellfield Botanic Gardens Sunday.
The annual fundraiser with food, art, live music and fun will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Taste of the Gardens is the Elkhart Rotary Club’s signature fundraising event to support the ongoing growth and development of Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
This year’s event features dozens of juried regional artists displaying and selling artwork at booths placed along the Promenade Pathway. The artist booths feature original jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, woodworking, paintings, and more. Returning this year, the Garden Boutique features artisanal merchants selling handmade products.
Featured local restaurants, food trucks, and caterers include All Over Creations Bakery, Artisan, Bird in the Hand, Catering from the Heart, Chubby Trout, Dutch Kernel, Essence, Fancy Delights, Great Wall, Hotel Elkhart Relish Cafe and Confections, ParmaJacos, Smokin’ Fattys BBQ, That Guy’s Gourmet Ribs, Vanilla Bean, and Victorian Pantry. For a complete restaurant lineup and menus visit www.wellfieldgardens.org.
Vendors prepare menus featuring small plates of their favorite dishes and items that range in price from. Guests can purchase food and drink tickets for $1 each at the event or in advance online. Navarre Catering & Events also provides bars located around the garden serving wine and beer, and booths of Elkhart Rotarians and other community volunteers sell water and soft drinks. Taste of the Gardens will have music from PecknFrey from 11:30 a.m-1 p.m., Whistle Pigs from 1:45-3:15 p.m. and The 1985 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Event admission is $15 for adults at the gate or in advance online at wellfieldgardens.org. Children ages 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult. Food and drink tickets are available for purchase inside the venue or available for purchase online in advance. The event is held rain or shine.
Event admission supports Wellfield Botanic Gardens and purchase of local food and art directly supports small business owners.
Sponsors for the event include Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, D&W Inc., The Elkhart Truth, Chiphone, Terri and Bob Rickel, Cornerstone CPA Group LLP, DJ Construction, Navarre Catering & Events, Senior1Care, A&L Construction, J.A. Wagner Construction Inc., Martin’s Super Markets, and Reveille Transpo.
For complete information and tickets visit www.wellfieldgardens.org/taste-of-the-gardens-2022.